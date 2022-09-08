The 2022 Shreveport Classic Will Broadcast Live on HBCU League Pass Plus

Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College football classic will feature an intriguing Grambling State vs. Northwestern State matchup

Urban Edge Network announced that the 2022 Shreveport Classic will stream live & on demand on HBCU League Pass Plus this weekend. On Saturday, September 10 at 7pm EST/6pm CST, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will go head to-head as this college football classic returns to Shreveport’s Independence Stadium for the first time since 2016.

HBCU League Pass Plus (HBCULP+) features live & on-demand HBCU sports content available 24/7. As part of a historic partnership between Grambling State University and Urban Edge Network, this year’s Shreveport Classic will also air on the Grambling University channel on HBCU League Pass Plus. The app is available for download on iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV.

Urban Edge Network is a strategic partner of “The Grambling State University" for monetizing student activities. Grambling Tigers has their own channel on our platform and it is our privilege to present the G-men and G-women (Tiger Football and World-Famous Marching Band) in prime time with the highest production quality viewing experience on all our streaming platform, Says Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, LLC.

The Shreveport Classic, also known as the Red River State Fair Classic, began in 1911 and has not been played since 2016.This year’s Shreveport Classic matchup will serve as the sixth time Grambling State and Northwestern State have played against each other. The Hue Jackson-led Grambling State Tigers will look to even their record after a season-opening loss while Northwestern State’s Demons will look to do the same after a Week 1 defeat to the #2 team in FCS, Montana. Jeff Palermo and former NFL linebacker, Gary Reasons, will be on the call for HBCU League Pass Plus.

About HBCU League Pass Plus

HBCU League Pass Plus is an ad-supported Black College Sports Network, delivering 24/7 access to live and on-demand content from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As a Microsoft Startup partner, HBCU League Pass Plus is a must-have free streaming service for all HBCU college sports fans! The HBCU League Pass Plus app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as AppleTV, Amazon Fire Stick and Roku. It can also be viewed online at https://watch.hbculpp.com/

