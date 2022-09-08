MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold media conference as Bill 124 court hearings commence

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario unions will hold a media conference on the steps of the Superior Court of Justice on Monday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m., as the court hearings regarding Bill 124 commence.
Bill 124, which caps public sector wages at one per cent, is an attack on workers’ right to free and fair collective bargaining, according to unions. Speakers will address the impacts of Bill 124, including its effect on the current health care crisis. Workers affected by the legislation will be present as part of a solidarity action, highlighting its impacts. Details can be found here.
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Superior Court of Justice, 330 University Ave., Toronto
Speakers:
- Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
- Cathryn Hoy, President, Ontario Nurses’ Association
- Fred Hahn, President, CUPE-Ontario
- Karen Brown, President, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario
- Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare
- JP Hornick, President, OPSEU/SEFPO
- Colleen Burke, Staff Representative, United Steelworkers
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Communications Director
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456
