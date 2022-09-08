The Property Advocates Win Insurance Claim for Their Client After Six Years of Litigation

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After six years of aggressive litigation, The Property Advocates is pleased to announce that its client, Luis Nacimiento, won his case (Case Number 2016-027595-CA-01 in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida) against the insurance company that woefully underpaid him for damage sustained to his home.



After being awarded an insurance payout that was dramatically less than what it cost to repair his home, Mr. Nacimiento ultimately was awarded the full amount of the estimate he received for the work.

In January 2016, Mr. Nacimiento's home sustained damage due to weather-related events. His roof leaked due to the weather, and water seeped into his home.

Mr. Nacimiento filed a claim with his insurance company, which received it, reported it, and acknowledged to their customer that they would provide coverage. However, when they issued payment to him, it was woefully lower than what he needed to make the necessary repairs to restore his home to its original condition before it sustained the damage.

Mr. Nacimiento contacted The Property Advocates to fight for his interests. When pre-suit negotiations failed, Mr. Nacimiento had no other recourse but to file a lawsuit.

The insurance company aggressively litigated the case for six years, continuing to maintain its position. The case went to trial in July 2022, and after three days, the jury found in favor of Mr. Nacimiento.

The jury awarded him the entire amount of the estimate, plus consideration for inflation, that was prepared by a general contractor on his behalf.

"My trial could not have gone any better," said Luis Nacimiento, The Property Advocates' client in this case. "Attorney Lisa Jacobs and Jelani Davis made me feel confident about my case, and they addressed all of my concerns. I would definitely recommend them, and I would rate them five stars."

The Property Advocates fought hard for Mr. Nacimiento, arguing that he was due the total amount of the general contractor's estimate. When the insurance company failed to back off its demands over six years, The Property Advocates took them to trial so a jury would decide the case.

Ultimately, the case was decided in favor of Mr. Nacimiento, represented by The Property Advocates attorneys Jelani Davis and Lisa Jacobs.

"This was a true team effort," Lisa Jacobs, Esq. of The Property Advocates, said. "We could not have achieved a win like this without the full support of our attorneys covering our other cases and our amazing staff providing us with all we needed each step of the way."

About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 25 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.

