IFIC Announces Board of Directors for 2022-2023

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2022-2023.



At its annual meeting, IFIC welcomed three new directors to the Board: Michael Konopaski, CEO, Designed Investments Ltd.; Robert Ruffolo, Vice President, Business Development, PEAK Investment Services Inc.; and Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada.

“I am pleased to welcome these new directors to IFIC’s Board at this exciting and important time for our industry,” said Rick Headrick, IFIC Board Chair. “I would also like to thank our CEO Paul Bourque and my fellow directors for contributing their deep expertise to industry discussions through this very busy period of rulemaking and consequential regulatory consultations.”

Below is the full list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2022-2023:

Rick Headrick (Chair), President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)

Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments (Vice-Chair)

Carol Lynde (Past Chair), President and CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

John Adams, CEO, PFSL Investments Canada

George Aguiar, President and CEO, GP Wealth Management Corporation

Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada

Paul Bourque, President and CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Chris Boyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer and Strategic Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments

Marie Brault, Vice President, Legal Services, Legal and Regulatory Affairs/National Bank Investments Inc. (Vice Chair – CFIQ)

Sian Burgess, Senior Vice President, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments

Nelson Cheng, CEO, Sterling Mutuals

Warren Collier, Managing Director, BlackRock Asset Management Canada

Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management

Stuart Graham, President and Managing Director, PIMCO Canada

Duane Green, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Eric Halle̒, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds (Chair – CFIQ)

Raza Hasan, Chief Risk Officer, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bank Canada

Ross Kappele, Executive Vice President and Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management Canada

Neal Kerr, Senior Vice President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)

Michael Konopaski, CEO, Designed Investments Ltd.

Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada

Karen McNally, Vice President, Head of Investment Solutions, RBC Global Asset Management

Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso Wealth

Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice President, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management

Robert Ruffolo, Vice President, Business Development, PEAK Investment Services Inc.

Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments

David Scandiffio , President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada

Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Financial

IFIC also released its Year in Review – an interactive timeline showcasing the key initiatives and milestones in IFIC’s policy, research and advocacy efforts during 2021-2022.

