Superfood Chain everbowl® Names Trevor Sacco as Brand President

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl® (www.everbowl.com), which promotes healthy lifestyles fueled by vitamin-rich bowls and smoothies, has named restaurant industry veteran Trevor Sacco to the position of Brand President.

Sacco's 35 years of experience leading innovative gourmet, quick-service and nutrition-focused restaurant and packaged food companies includes tenures as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for Beaming Wellness as well as Vice President of Operations for Umami Restaurant Group. Most recently, he served for nearly four years as CEO of Naked Infusions, maker of plant-based salsas and sauces.

"This is a new position within the everbowl brand that will drive the overall expansion and growth strategy," said everbowl Founder and CEO Jeff Fenster. "Trevor's experience as a restaurant owner, operator and consultant gives him insights from multiple perspectives that will bring incredible value to the brand. He oversaw the rapid expansion of Daphne's Greek Café to more than 70 locations. With everbowl in the midst of a similar steep and aggressive trajectory, Trevor's guidance will be instrumental."

Sacco said his passion and thorough understanding of brand growth mechanics will drive his success in leading everbowl's regional and overall expansion.

"I am committed to maintaining and accelerating everbowl's impressive track record of store openings in its efforts to give everyone a healthy, purposeful dining option to empower them to become their best selves," Sacco said. "I look forward to furthering that mission by growing the community of everbowl franchises, penetrating new markets and ensuring efficient operations and business performance that results in maximum profitability and an outstanding guest experience."

Currently, everbowl has scheduled no less than seven new store openings over the next few months throughout TX, OH, OR, UT and MO. The restaurant allows customers to select one of several menu items based on acai, pitaya, and other supercharged ingredients. Or they can create their own "Whatever Bowl®," selecting unlimited fruits, nuts, and flavorings for a customized experience. The chain recently launched a new smoothie using the same superfood foundations. Popular choices include the classic peanut butter/chocolate flavored PB Cacao Dream, and Nanaberry Bliss, everbowl's healthy version of the traditional strawberry/banana favorite.

About everbowl®

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve®" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever®." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

