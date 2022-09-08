Predicine to Present New Data at ESMO 2022 Demonstrating the Utility of its Portfolio of Liquid Biopsy Tests for Cancer Patients

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc., a global molecular insights company, announced today that it will present four posters at the ESMO conference being held September 9-13, 2022, in Paris, France.



Predicine’s liquid biopsy portfolio includes high performing assays that provide translational insights to aid in potential cancer therapeutic strategies. Key highlights include:

NGS solutions based on urine, blood and tissue cover the entire spectrum of cancer care, from treatment selection to therapy monitoring and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring.

Predicine’s capability for global clinical trial and companion diagnostics (CDx) development with harmonized assays in USA and China

The posters to be presented at ESMO 2022 are highlighted to focus on Predicine’s liquid biopsy technology. Highlights from the posters include urinary tumor DNA detection from urine in MIBC, assessing MRD in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer patients, and monitoring disease burden in lung and breast cancers. The posters to be presented are as follows:

Poster #106P: Comparative analysis of urinary and tissue tumor DNA in muscle-invasive bladder cancer by boosted whole-exome sequencing

Poster #1063P: Comprehensive genomic profiling of leptomeningeal metastases on NSCLC patients through circulating tumor DNA in cerebrospinal fluid

Poster #911P: The development and application of a baseline-agnostic minimal residual disease assay

Poster #108P: Copy loss enrichment at metastatic disease progression in hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer patients treated with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibition

“Predicine is delighted to present at the ESMO conference and to introduce the full suite of liquid biopsy solutions, highlighting the PredicineATLASTM 600 gene assay, PredicineBEACONTM personalized MRD assay, PredicineCNBTM assay for longitudinal Copy Number Burden assessment, and PredicineEPICTM methylation assay. The data presented indicates a great promise of liquid biopsy in individualized cancer care, clinical trials and CDx development,” said Shidong Jia, Founder and Global CEO.

Additional peer-reviewed publications and posters can be found on Predicine’s website here.

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood-, urine-, and tissue-based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Predicine Inc.

media@predicine.com