Zscaler Achieves Carbon Neutral Status and Establishes New Goal to Reach Net Zero by 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has achieved carbon neutral status for 2022 and has set a new goal to reach net zero emissions by 2025. These significant milestones build on Zscaler’s recent success of reaching 100% renewable energy across its global offices and 150 distributed data centers that operate the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ security cloud, the largest inline security cloud in the world. The new net zero goal and continued support for renewable energy demonstrate Zscaler’s commitment to mitigating global climate change and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.



“As we continue focusing on supporting our customers, it is important that we make a positive impact on our planet,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Zscaler partners with IT Leaders to modernize their operations through a Zero Trust security approach that eliminates the need for on-premise security appliances, resulting in decreased IT waste and reduced energy usage – all while working towards our common carbon reduction objectives.”

Zscaler achieved its carbon neutral status for calendar year 2022 through a combination of renewable energy credits (RECs) and carbon offset purchases, matching its projected electricity consumption and carbon emissions, respectively. Efforts included working with an external third-party on a verified carbon inventory methodology and quantifying total emissions.

Zscaler addressed scope 2 emissions by updating its data center selection process to incorporate renewable energy usage criteria. Zscaler then purchased RECs that support local wind and solar projects. Scope 1 and broader scope 3 emissions from offices, business travel, and procurement along with customer and public cloud usage, were offset through permanent and additional carbon credits from third-party verified projects.

Zscaler recognizes the urgent need to mitigate its climate impact today through the use of high-quality offsets and believes that further reductions are necessary. Looking forward, the company will aim to develop pathways towards net zero emissions that are aligned with climate science by critically evaluating its operations and working with suppliers to further environmental impact reductions.

Customers leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ can have the confidence that they are working with a partner that supports building business resilience, enabling work from anywhere, and unlocking innovation. By partnering with Zscaler, businesses of all sizes also benefit from reducing their impact on the planet – retiring costly legacy security appliances and moving security services to an inherently more efficient Zero Trust architecture. In committing to a net zero goal, Zscaler continues to align closely with their customers’ values – working towards creating a better, more secure future together.

Customer Quotes:

“With Zscaler, we are able to protect our global workforce from potential cyberattacks while also reducing our carbon footprint by moving applications that we use to the cloud,” said Stuart Parry, Regional Vice President, Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce. “Salesforce is also happy to count Zscaler as a customer of Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce’s complete sustainability data management solution, as we work together to reach net zero global emissions.”

“By deploying the Zscaler solution, we are able to accelerate our transition to cloud-based services. Reducing our dependence on energy-intensive on-premises security systems helps with our goal to become carbon neutral by 2030,” said Mayuresh Purandare, Head of IT Infrastructure and Security, Marico. “It is important that we align ourselves with technology partners that also have carbon reduction goals.”

For more information, please see our ESG website: https://www.zscaler.com/corporate-responsibility

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

