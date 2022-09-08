T2 Biosystems to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, New York.



Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers.

