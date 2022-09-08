Baudax Bio to Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days following the event.



Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings. Baudax Bio markets ANJESO®, the first and only 24-hour, non-opioid, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two clinical-stage, novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

