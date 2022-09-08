Gulf Island Awarded Fabrication Contract

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that it has been awarded a large fabrication contract for an offshore project in the Gulf of Mexico.



The estimated contract value will be included in the Company’s consolidated new awards and backlog when reported in connection with the Company’s filing of its financial results for the third quarter 2022.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana. For more information please visit www.gulfisland.com.