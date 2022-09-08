Avid’s Open Workflow Solutions Demonstrated with Numerous Technology Partners at IBC2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across IBC2022, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) will jointly showcase partner integrations that extend and enhance Avid’s proven media creation workflows. A broad range of available integrated offerings and sneak peek technology previews will be demonstrated throughout the exhibition at IBC2022 (Sept. 9-12) at the RAI Amsterdam. Workflow solutions will span collaborative cloud-based production, content security and watermarking, IP contribution, broadcast automation, networked storage, video editing and special effects, among other key categories.



Ray Thompson, Avid’s Senior Director of Industry and Partner Marketing, said, “The content creation community’s hot pursuit of cloud-based workflows, remote working, and team collaboration is the most exciting trend in media tech today and certain to be top of the list for a majority of people attending IBC2022. Avid and our partners are unified in delivering solutions to these challenges so more customers can accelerate and embrace emerging cloud and as-a-service business models. Throughout IBC2022, we have a new wave of high-impact partnerships and workflow integrations to show for it.”

In stands across the RAI exhibition floors, Avid and more than 20 technology partners will feature their collaboration including:

AP (stand 7.A19) – AP will showcase ENPS and its interoperability with MediaCentral | Cloud UX™ providing choices for Newsroom Computer Systems (NRCS) when using Avid tools.

Adobe – Avid and Adobe will highlight the MediaCentral l Cloud UX panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro, After Effects®, and Photoshop®, allowing production teams to adopt and share media in Avid workflows.

ATTO (stand 7.A24) – ATTO has been providing high-speed connectivity solutions for decades, and continues its innovation with solutions for UHD and 8K editing on Avid NEXIS media storage.

Aveco (stand 2.B18) – Aveco will show its StoryDesigner app for MediaCentral | Cloud UX, which streamlines automated studio playout control and other broadcast production workflows from within the UI.

Boris FX (Avid stand 7.B49) – Boris FX Sapphire, Continuum and Mocha Pro will be demonstrated within the Avid | Edit On Demand™ SaaS solution, providing Media Composer editors with the power of the industry's most popular visual effects and finishing plugins in the cloud.

EVS (stand 10.A25) – EVS will present its MediaCeption InFlow solution that provides highly reliable and synchronized ingest of live multi-camera feeds and associated metadata, for swift and efficient delivery to post-production. The leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, EVS will demonstrate how this solution allows operators to ingest live feeds onto Avid NEXIS® and reference them with the right metadata in MediaCentral®. As a result, editors working on Media Composer can swiftly find content and start editing, enabling powerful edit-while-capture workflows for live sports, news and remote productions.

Haivision (stand 2.B36) – Avid and Haivision will showcase IP contribution from Haivision’s SRT-enabled video encoders for live remote workflows delivered on-premises or to the cloud, lowering costs without compromising quality. Haivision will also highlight over-the-shoulder workflows now possible with SRT output from Media Composer.

Lenovo (Avid stand 7.B49) – Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad and ThinkStation P Series workstations push the boundaries of performance and virtualization—tuned to run Media Composer editing software for demanding production environments.

LiveU (stand 7.C30) – LiveU will highlight its live 5G video solutions, a standard for news, sports, and remote productions delivering IP reliably into Avid production environments including MediaCentral l Stream for use with Avid | Edit On Demand, or with MediaCentral l Cloud UX for edit-while-capture workflows.

MainConcept (stand 7.D12) – MainConcept codecs are used across Avid’s products to optimize efficiency in production workflows and used in tasks such as video editing, ingest and playout, workflow management, storage and post production. New advancements include codecs engineered and optimized for ARM processors used in macOS and Windows computers.

Microsoft (Microsoft stand 1.D25 & Avid stand 7.B49) – Avid and its cloud alliance partner Microsoft will highlight Avid | Edit On Demand with tech previews of IP contribution via SRT from any enabled device for REMI, news, and sports workflows in the cloud. The companies will also feature over-the-shoulder workflows running the latest Media Composer software to deliver SRT output to any enabled device through a Haivision hub or gateway—as well as tech preview of high-resolution Media Composer streams to Microsoft Teams users, achieving a “third monitor” experience that accelerates content review by producers, directors, and other production staff.

NAGRA (stand 1.C81) – The NAGRA forensic watermarking plug-in for Media Composer provides a way for creators to protect content as it gets distributed to a growing number of platforms and end-points.

NVIDIA (stand 7.B19) – Avid has a long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA, as Avid’s Media Composer and Edit On Demand cloud SaaS solutions take advantage of NVIDIA GPU acceleration to power increasingly demanding production workflows.

Octopus (stand 6.C16) – Octopus Newsroom will be discussing its panel for MediaCentral l Cloud UX and its ability to also have this solution in the newest version of the Octopus news production system, Octopus 11, for increased flexibility, and options in selecting an NRCS solution that uses a common platform.

Osprey (stand 7.D39) – Osprey video will highlight its Talon series of encoders and decoders that can deliver SRT and RTMP into the MediaCentral l Stream app for news, sports, or REMI production scenarios, using Avid MediaCentral or Avid | Edit On Demand, in addition to being a receiving point for over-the-shoulder workflows with Media Composer.

StorageDNA (stand 6.C28b) – StorageDNA will highlight its DNAfabric software which can move seamlessly to sync media and projects among Avid | Edit On Demand and Avid NEXIS storage systems whether they reside on-premises or in the cloud, enabling hybrid workflows across geographies.

Teradek (stand 7.B47) – Teradek will be showcasing IP contribution into Avid | Edit On Demand, enabling edit-while-capture workflows with content delivered over IP for faster production turn-around. Teradek will also feature its decoders as targets in over-the-shoulder workflows.

TVU Networks (stand 5.C73) – TVU Networks delivers multiple field solutions that bond 5G cellular, wireless, and wired connections for powerful contribution from anywhere into Avid | Edit On Demand and MediaCentral production environments.

Z by HP (stand 7.B55) – Avid and HP will showcase remote editing with powerful Z workstations tuned to run Media Composer in the most demanding production workflows, accessed remotely with HP Anyware (formerly Teradici) client software.

Zixi (stand 1.D81) – Zixi will highlight workflows now possible with Avid using a hand-off into Avid | Edit On Demand or MediaCentral directly from any Zixi-enabled encoder, decoder or through its broadcaster stream management software.

x.news (Avid stand 7.B49) – x.news delivers new integration options with its app for the MediaCentral l Cloud UX, providing users instant access to wires, a unique variety of social sources as well as RSS feeds customized for any trending topic, and the ability to easily add text, photos, and videos into any run-down.