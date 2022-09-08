ValOre Trench Assays Confirm In-Situ PGE Mineralization on Drill-Ready Galante and Ipueiras Targets, Pedra Branca PGE Project, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced assay results from trenching at the Galante and Ipueiras targets (“Galante” and “Ipueiras”) at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.



“The final trench at Galante, and two additional trenches at Ipueiras, returned significant intervals of surface PGE mineralization,” stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “Trench assay results confirm the presence of in-situ PGEs, demonstrate potential continuity of target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks, and warrant follow-up testing in future drill programs.”

Trenching Highlights:

90 metres (“m”) grading 0.55 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”) , including 17 m grading 1.17 g/t 2PGE+Au - Trench TR22GE07 at the Galante target;

, including - Trench TR22GE07 at the Galante target; 10 m grading 0.30 g/t 2PGE+Au - Trench TR22IP05 at the Ipueiras target;

- Trench TR22IP05 at the Ipueiras target; 14 m grading 0.97 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 4 m grading 1.56 g/t 2PGE+Au - Trench TR22IP06 at the Ipueiras target.



Galante and Ipueiras 2022 Exploration Programs

The Galante PGE target is located 7 kilometres (“km”) south-southwest of Santo Amaro deposit (NI 43-101 inferred resource 153,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 1.11 g/t in 4.3 Mt), and 10 km north-northeast of the Curiu deposit (NI 43-101 inferred resource 150,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 2.20 g/t in 2.1 Mt), and covers a 3-km-long prospective geological corridor. The Ipueiras target is located 10 km south of the Trapia deposit area, (NI 43-101 inferred resource 885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 g/t in 28.8 Mt), and exhibits geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures similar to that of the known PGE deposits.

ValOre completed an extensive exploration program in both target areas in 2022, including reconnaissance mapping, soil sampling, Trado® auger drilling and trenching (CLICK HERE for news release dated August 3, 2022, on initial trench assay results at Galante, and CLICK HERE for news release dated July 11, 2022 on phase 2 Trado® program at Ipueiras).

The final trench assay results reported herein, including the final trench at Galante (TR22GE07) and final two trenches at the Southwest Zone at Ipueiras (TR22IP05 and TR22IP06) confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization, demonstrate potential continuity of chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks in both targets, and warrant follow-up testing in future drill programs.

Please see Figure 1 and Figure 2 below for detailed plan maps of the Galante and Ipueiras PGE targets and Table 1 for a summary of trench assay results reported for both target areas.

Table 1: Trenching Assay Highlights for Galante East and Ipueiras PGE Targets.

Target Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) 2PGE+Au (g/t) Summary Interval News release Ipueiras

TR22IP01

2.00 66.00 64.00 2.88 64 m grading 2.88 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 46 m grading 3.52 g/t 2PG+Au

and 25 m grading 4.65 g/t 2PGE+Au

April 5, 2022

14.00 60.00 46.00 3.52 35.00 60.00 25.00 4.65 Ipueiras

TR22IP02

14.00 52.00 38.00 2.14 38 m grading 2.14 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 15 m grading 4.45 g/t 2PGE+Au

26.00 41.00 15.00 4.45 Ipueiras TR22IP03 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.37 2 m grading 0.37 g/t 2PGE+Au Ipueiras TR22IP04 14.00 34.00 20.00 0.24 20 m grading 0.24 g/t 2PGE+Au Ipueiras TR22IP05 7.00 17.00 10.00 0.30 10 m grading 0.30 g/t 2PGE+Au This release

Ipueiras



TR22IP06

5.00 19.00 14.00 0.97 14 m grading 0.97 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 4 m grading 1.56 g/t 2PGE+Au

10.00 14.00 4.00 1.56 Galante East

TR22GE01

32.00 85.00 53.00 0.59 53 m grading 0.59 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 6 m grading 1.07 g/t 2PGE+Au

and 3 m grading 1.44 g/t 2PGE+Au

August 3, 2022

43.00 49.00 6.00 1.07 65.00 68.00 3.00 1.44 Galante East

TR22GE02

20.00 51.00 31.00 0.83 31 m grading 0.83 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 16 m grading 1.39 g/t 2PGE+Au

and 4 m grading 3.86 g/t 2PGE+Au

25.00 41.00 16.00 1.39 37.00 41.00 4.00 3.86 Galante East TR22GE03 48.00 59.00 11.00 0.38 11 m grading 0.38 g/t 2PGE+Au Galante East

TR22GE04

13.00 15.00 2.00 0.35 2 m grading 0.35 g/t 2PGE+Au

and 5 m grading 0.26 g/t 2PGE+Au

26.00 31.00 5.00 0.26 Galante East

TR22GE05

15.00 34.00 19.00 0.54 19 m grading 0.54 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 2 m grading 1.40 g/t 2PGE+Au

21.00 23.00 2.00 1.40 Galante East

TR22GE06

3.00 22.00 19.00 0.31 19 m grading 0.31 g/t 2PGE+Au

and 2 m grading 0.25 g/t 2PGE+Au

36.00 38.00 2.00 0.25 Galante East

TR22GE07

0.00 90.00 90.00 0.55 90 m grading 0.55 g/t 2PGE+Au

incl. 17 m grading 1.17 g/t 2PGE+Au

This release

60.00 77.00 17.00 1.17

*Reported trench assay interval lengths are channel samples and estimated to represent 50-60% true width at TR22GE07, and 80-90% at TR22IP05 and TR22IP06.

Figure 1: Plan map of Galante PGE target, showing locations of the 7 trenches excavated along the main PGE-mineralized zones, over 2.5 km of trend.

Figure 2: Plan map of Ipueiras target, showing locations of the main PGE-mineralized zones (Northeast and Southwest), over a 2 km trend.

Figure 3: Detailed plan map of the Southwest Zone at Ipueiras target, showing locations of the two trenches excavated in the area (TR22IP05 and TR22IP06).

About the Trado® Auger and Trenching methodology

CLICK HERE for more information regarding Trado® Auger and Trenching methodology

Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) and Grade Interval Reporting

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre’s policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au (CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

