Pocket Network Sponsors the Legendary Ethereum Hackathon ETHBogota at Devcon 6

Tampa, FL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocket Network, a decentralized Web3 infrastructure provider that services blockchain data requests for applications and developers, is providing a bountiful free tier of data relays for developers that want to build on decentralized infrastructure throughout the legendary Devcon week, a community-driven, Ethereum-focused event attracting 10,000+ in-person attendees and developers from October 7th through October 14th. Pocket aims to educate and empower the Ethereum community to help build and use decentralized systems.

“The emerging market of Latin America will benefit from the Ethereum ecosystem, and vice versa, the future of Web3 will benefit from Latin American developers," said Michael O’Rourke, CEO & Co-Founder at Pocket Network. "Regardless of regional market and what platform builders are building on, developers have a right to resilient, fast, cost-effective, decentralized RPC infrastructure that scales with them."

Hackathons have already spawned several noteworthy projects using Pocket Network; ETHOnline hackathons have helped evolve innovative platforms like Fund H3r, InPrint, Splytto, MeshLink, SHEETH, Safenode, Gard3n, and Frens, among several others which utilize the underlying network capacity of Pocket Network’s thousands of global blockchain nodes to successfully operate their DApps.

During these hackathons, teams can enjoy decentralized node infrastructure that automatically scales with their project, and thanks to the generous free tier, is a no-risk option for builders. Builders can focus on innovating and building their ideas into reality while Pocket Network’s 30,000 nodes support them at any scale and across dozens of different blockchains.

Following the Ethereum hackathon, Pocket Network will be hosting its second Infracon event on October 10, 2022, also taking place in Bogota. Infracon is a top infrastructure-focused event for Web3 developers, contributors, and community members to collaborate and share insights about the latest developments and trends in middleware protocols.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the “pocket” of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network