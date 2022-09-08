Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Mining Corp. (“GCM Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation (“Aris Gold”) announced on July 25, 2022.



ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

In making their recommendation, ISS commented:

“The transaction makes strategic sense as the arrangement will create a combined company with a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets with increased scale and diversification, significant free cash flow to unlock shareholder value, and involves potential cost reduction synergies of approximately $10 million per year. In addition, the at-market-value merger is expected to provide the combined company with an opportunity to re-rate its share price, improved balance sheet and enhanced capital markets profile. In light of the reasonable strategic rationale and streamlined corporate structure with direct realizable synergies, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted.”

Glass Lewis commented:

“In conclusion, we find the proposed arrangement both strategically and financially compelling, structured in a reasonable manner for GCM shareholders. The board appears to have formed a reasonable basis in determining that the acquisition of Aris Gold represents the best path forward to enhance shareholder value. The combined company will have complementary assets, enhanced financial and operational scale, a seasoned management team and board, and various opportunities to realize incremental value for shareholders. In sum, we believe shareholders are likely to realize greater value following the transaction than would otherwise be delivered under the Company's status quo. Moreover, having reviewed the terms of the transaction, we believe the all-stock merger consideration represents a reasonable and fair price for GCM to pay, considering the complementary nature of the assets and the prevailing market and transaction valuations recently observed in the gold mining industry. Therefore, we believe the proposed transaction represents an appropriate use of the Company's equity capital, given the value-creation opportunity presented by the transaction. Based on these factors, along with the support of the board, we believe the proposed share issuance for the acquisition is in the best interests of shareholders.“

The GCM Mining shareholder meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1397 on September 19, 2022 at 8am PDT/11am EDT. GCM Mining shareholders requiring assistance may contact GCM Mining’s proxy solicitation agent, Morrow Sodali (Canada) Ltd., as follows:

Toll-free North America: 1-888-999-1787 Collect outside of North America: 1-289-695-3075 E-mail: assistance@morrowsodali.com



