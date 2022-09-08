Newcastle's Leading Plumber Explains What to Do in a Plumbing Emergency

SYDNEY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier plumber Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, many households don't know the difference between a minor and major plumbing problem and may ignore the issue or try to fix it themselves, causing further damage. When a household encounters a plumbing emergency situation, the best course of action is to switch off the water supply and call on a local emergency plumber. Failing to act rapidly can result in further problems.

The Plumbing Life Saver says some of the most common plumbing emergencies include ruptured pipes, malfunctioning toilets, hot water heater breakdown, bathtub and shower blockage, obstructed roof and pipes, leaking hose on a washing machine and sewage system backups. Another common issue the local plumbers are often called about is a lack of hot water. Newcastle-wide, these plumbing problems occur all the time and can wreak havoc on a property if ignored, with repair costs becoming extremely costly.

Some plumbing issues, such as leaks, often indicate much larger problems with pipes, and if a lot of water is being wasted as a result, the need for urgent repairs arises. Water stains on ceilings and walls are often a good indicator of a problem, says The Plumbing Life Saver.

When homeowners find themselves in a plumbing emergency situation, they should call on the services of a reputable local emergency plumber. A qualified professional will inspect the area for any hidden damage and will tackle the repairs as quickly as possible to prevent further damage from occurring.

The Plumbing Life Saver recommends regular maintenance of a home's plumbing system to ensure fixtures, drainage systems and pipes are in the best condition. Regular maintenance allows qualified plumbers to inspect the system and fix any problems before they escalate to a plumbing emergency.

In the case of an emergency, The Plumbing Life Saver offers a 24-hour service with affordable rates and fast response times. For any plumbing issues including blocked drains Newcastle-wide, call the friendly team at The Plumbing Life Saver.

