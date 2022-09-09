VGP NV: Fitch Affirms VGP’s Credit Rating; Inclusion of VGP Shares in GPR250

English Dutch

9 September 2022, 07:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium: The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings (‘Fitch’) has affirmed the credit rating for VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, with its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the rating is Stable.

For further details please refer to the Fitch corresponding press release on the rating agency website: https://www.fitchratings.com/.

In addition, Global Property Research (‘GPR’) announced the inclusion of VGP shares in the GPR 250 Index Series following its latest quarterly review. The change will be effective start of trading Monday, 19 September 2022.

The GPR 250 Index Series is a free float weighted index that tracks the performance of the 250 most liquid property companies worldwide. Companies are selected on US dollar trade volume of the share in the past 12 months.

For further details please refer to www.globalpropertyresearch.com.





ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 11.31 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

