MT Tower Proceeds with Seed Round After Successful Strategic Raise

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MT Tower is a metaverse project aiming to expand how users interact with each other, influencers, and brands in a virtual space. Their goal is to revolutionize how people experience social media, striving towards becoming the next stage of it, while creating an ecosystem with tokens, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

"We aim to break the rules of traditional social media. Most platforms today follow the same rules and ideology, and we want to take people to a new, cultured, and artistic virtual social platform to be the creators of their own fame and influence." - Igor Łukasik, CEO of MT Tower.

The transition from Web2 to Web3 for social media is clear, but the team at MT Tower recognizes that this process will take time. Therefore, the current mission of MT Tower is to complement existing social media and assist users and platforms in adapting to Web3 and metaverse technology. It will do this by allowing users to integrate elements from within MT Tower onto existing social media platforms.

The platform's native token is the MT Coin. It will be sold to the community in four rounds, using MT Tower's own launchpad. The upcoming seed round will have a supply of 225 million MT tokens, accounting for 15% of the total supply. The team's soft cap set for the seed round is $50M, and investors in the seed round will have a 32-week vesting period.





About MT Tower

MT Tower is a lifestyle and gaming platform that enables users to construct their own worlds, interact with brands, make social connections, and share them with others, both within and outside the metaverse. With their numerous customization tools, users can drive their creativity beyond what is possible in the real world, making it possible to run life as virtual influencers on all social media platforms.

Website l Twitter l LinkedIn l Instagram l Telegram l Discord



