Rexel selected for inclusion in the CAC 40 ESG index

Rexel, a worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, has been selected for inclusion in Euronext's CAC 40 ESG index from Friday 16th September, after market close. The index groups the French companies among those figuring in the CAC Large 60 that demonstrate best practices in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Inclusion in this index is a recognition of Rexel's longstanding commitment to sustainable development, which is at the heart of its strategy. As a distributor of electrical supplies, Rexel notably plays a key role in the electrification and energy transition, both in its own activities and by supporting its customers to implement energy efficiency solutions and accelerate the promotion of green products and services. More particularly, in close relationship with suppliers, Rexel brings expertise and solutions to its customers in markets such as HVAC, solar energy, electric vehicles and industrial automation to lower energy costs and reduce CO 2 emissions.

For more than 15 years, Rexel has been committed to a sustainable approach in ESG. On the environmental front, this has resulted in ambitious objectives, presented at our last Capital Markets Day in June. Rexel set itself the target of reducing its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 60% for scopes 1 and 2 and 45% for scope 3 by 2030. These targets, set in relation to 2016, have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, and part of the Group's funding is linked to the achievement of environmental targets. In addition, the Group has also included ESG criteria in the variable compensation of management, notably on targets related to climate, diversity across the organization and for the leadership team, ethics, reduction in workplace accidents and stakeholder engagement.

A signatory of the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, Rexel is already included in a number of ESG indices, including FTSE4Good, Dow Jones, Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, as well as the STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders. Its extra-financial performance is also recognized by the main rating agencies such as MSCI, CDP Climate Change, EcoVadis, Sustainalytics and the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

