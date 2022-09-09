Leading Swiss Private TV Group CH Media Chooses Kaltura for New Streaming Service

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights:

CH Media, a leading private TV provider in Switzerland, has launched its new Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming service, oneplus powered by Kaltura, and hosted on AWS

Kaltura is providing complete service orchestration including Kaltura TV Platform, subscriber and household management solutions, Video-on-Demand (VOD) media preparation, multi-Digital-Rights-Management (DRM) content protection, Kaltura TV Platform Player, and service analytics

Kaltura delivered the project in only four months

Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that CH Media , a leading Swiss private TV provider, chose Kaltura for its new OTT streaming service, oneplus .

Kaltura is providing CH Media with a complete service orchestration for oneplus. At the heart of the service is the Kaltura TV Platform, Kaltura’s cloud-based back-end. oneplus is also benefitting from Kaltura’s subscriber and household management solutions, media preparation for VOD, multi-DRM content protection, as well as Kaltura TV Platform Player and service analytics for understanding viewer behavior.

Kaltura delivered the project under tight deadlines, in under four months. This included integration with providers of front-end applications and payment platforms for web and mobile apps. CH Media is powered by Kaltura’s resilient, reliable and proven cloud platform, which is elastic to support future growth, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

oneplus offers movies, series, documentaries, and other entertainment along with original productions. It is available directly to consumers via web, iOS and Android apps, and via telcos, Quickline , and Sunrise, with other mobile networks to follow.

“We are delighted to partner with Kaltura to power our first-ever streaming service,” said Roger Elsener, Managing Director Entertainment at CH Media. “We greatly appreciate the flexibility of Kaltura’s technology as well as its customer focus which enabled speedy integration with other system components,” he added.

The flexible monetization capabilities of Kaltura’s platform have enabled CH Media to diversify its revenue streams by introducing three Freemium models within a single service. It comprises an ad-based free version and two premium subscription-only offers (a standard offer for up to two concurrent screens and ‘Family and Friends’ for up to four). Combining subscription and advertising-based VOD, this hybrid monetization model is crucial for oneplus’ strategy to attract new viewers with free-to-watch titles, encouraging conversion to higher tiers with premium and exclusive content offerings.

oneplus offers a rich set of features that increase user engagement and stickiness. These include continuous viewing across devices, watchlists, and the ability to create customized watch lists.

“Many congratulations to CH Media on the launch of oneplus,” commented Nuno Sanches, Chief Strategy Officer at Kaltura. “Today, consumer expectations for OTT services are high, and providing a great user experience is essential. Additionally, it is business-critical to have the ability to launch fast, have flexible monetization, and data-driven functionalities to understand viewers and extend their engagement.”

“We look forward to continuing to support CH Media by providing our proven, robust and scalable technology that will enable the company to achieve its business objectives while delighting audiences,” Sanches added.

CH Media Entertainment joins a growing number of leading media companies who are using Kaltura to launch, operate and manage their streaming services. To learn more about Kaltura’s offering for the media industry, click here .

About CH Media

CH Media is one of the leading Swiss media companies and employs around 1800 people in German-speaking Switzerland. With its daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, CH Media offers high quality journalism. As number 1 both in the Swiss private radio sector and in private Swiss television, CH Media also stands for first-class entertainment. With its brands in the areas of publishing and entertainment, CH Media reaches around three million people every day on all channels. State-of-the-art print shops round off the media group's range of products and services. https://chmedia.ch/