Austrian Bundesliga sets course for future with NEP Mediabank

ZURICH, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Austrian Football Bundesliga (ÖFBL) and NEP Switzerland AG are now entering the digital age together. After several weeks of preparation, planning and implementation, the ÖFBL digital archive was launched at the beginning of July 2022 according to the wishes of the Austrian Bundesliga. With this strategic decision, the league is centralizing and simplifying access to its moving images to the clubs of the top-tier division.

Thanks to NEP Mediabank, there is now around the clock access to the highest Austrian football league. All content can be tailored as required, converted into various formats and downloaded. In addition to easy made short clips and highlights, content can be forwarded to club websites, partners or other platforms instantly. Specific processes were also automated to create additional resources.

Christian Ebenbauer, CEO of Austrian Football Bundesliga:

“With the development of the video archive, the Austrian Football League now has direct access to game images from the top division for the first time. The internationally proven system of the NEP Mediabank enables the league and the clubs to use digital data quickly, reliably and in a future-oriented environment.”

Reto Osterwalder, Managing Director, NEP Switzerland:

“Mediabank has proven itself successfully in various football leagues in recent years and was able to offer real added value with its innovative and flexible service offerings. A partner was found in the Austrian Bundesliga, which shares the same attitude and vision regarding future-oriented services in the football business. We are very much looking forward to the long-term partnership.”

With the long-term partnership, NEP Switzerland AG is expanding its position as a leading service provider with a focus on cloud-based software solutions.

