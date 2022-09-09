Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets Report 2022-2026 - Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 61.6 Million Units by 2026
The global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 48.7 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 61.6 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period.
Small-displacement, full-sized motorcycle models have been witnessing increasing consumer acceptance in the US and other countries since the pre-pandemic phase. The trend has gained considerable traction among both experienced and new riders. Motorcycles within the 200-400cc range that struggled to find space in the US market are now enjoying increasing consumer attention.
Powered by innovations and quality components, these affordable, single-/twin-cylinder machines are witnessing higher uptake globally. New rides, including women riders, are spending on emerging models that also cover retro-styled approachable 125cc models. With 125cc engine along with decent features like better gas mileage, ABS brakes and fuel injection systems, these motorcycles are shifting consumer attention away from large, outdated machines.
Modern 125cc models such as the retro-cool Honda Monkey and Kawasaki Z125 are capable of attaining 50mph that is adequate for people to navigate through city streets. In addition, new sub-400cc bike models are offering a perfect component to add the fun element. The trend has prompted companies such as Honda to come up with new models to tap the opportunity.
Rising personal mobility needs of the growing global population, increasing number of young and middle class population, rising employment rates and improving disposable incomes are all poised to benefit the market growth in the near to mid-term.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 430 Thousand Units in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 9.7 Million Units
The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 430 Thousand Units in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 9.7 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.
Several governments are offering incentives to promote electric models, supporting associated programs such as ride sharing, and improving the transportation infrastructure. The introduction of latest high-performance medium to heavy models of internal combustion engine models intended to push replacement and new demand is expected to drive revenue growth.
In addition, increasing uptake of electric scooters, e-bikes and motorcycles in Asian countries, excluding China, North America and Europe due to environmental concerns and rising air pollution is poised to further bolster the motorcycle market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue maintaining its strong position in the motorcycle market, despite weak performance of China.
The region is estimated to account for around two-third of the global demand through 2024, which can be attributed to strong contribution from emerging economies. The motorcycle market in developing countries across Asia-Pacific is slated to gain from sizeable population base, decent economic performance, limited public transit options and moderate level of motorcycle stocks.
What`s New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to the digital archives
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders' Blast for Small-Displacement Machines
- COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers
- Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales amid COVID-19
- Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales
- COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially
- Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market
- Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand
- Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market
- Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction
- Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude
- The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road
- The Non-Heavyweight Class
- Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle
- Facts at a Glance
- Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds
- Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles
- Scooter - The Advantage Factor
- Scooters - Ride Them Fast
- Scooters - A Historical Perspective
- Scope for New Concepts
- Mopeds: Losing Sheen
- Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
- Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes
- Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine
- Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style
- Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels
- Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude
- Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets
- Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern
- Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth
- Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed World
- Competitive Landscape
- Industry Marked by Intense Competition
- Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market
- Heavy Motorcycle Segment
- Market Leaders Cruising Ahead
- Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products
- Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global Major in Motorcycles Market
- HDI - Strategies and Problems
- Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison
- Distribution Dynamics
- Promotional Activities
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 127 Featured)
- Bajaj Auto Limited
- BMW Group
- Ducati Motor Holding SpA
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.
- Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KTM AG (Austria)
- Lifan Industry (Group) Company
- Piaggio & C. SpA
- Polaris Industries Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Triumph Motorcycles Limited
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market
- Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market Expansion
- Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant Demand
- Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market Prospects
- Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport Facilities to Boost Market Prospects
- Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand
- Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth
- Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to Boost Demand
- Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers
- Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits
- Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers
- Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor
- Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions As Well
- Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges
- Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat
- Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine Sustains Market Momentum
- Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by Popularity
- Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify Motorcycle's Global Image
- Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings
- Top Motorcycle Designs
- Scooters - Europe Dominates
- European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market Demand
- 'Cycloscooters' Penetrate the European Market
- Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention
- Electric Motorcycles - A Review
- Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment
- Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market
- Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters
- Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt
- Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
- E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable Market
- Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality
- Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress
- Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
- Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles
- Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make Motorcycling Better
- Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option
- Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles
- Motorcycle Innovation's TS3 System Optimizes Performance, Stability and Compliance
- TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology
- Latest Innovations in E-Scooters
- Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scxy15