Global Silent Generator (Portable, Stationary) Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Up to 25 KVA, 25 KVA to 49 KVA, 50 to 99 KVA, 100 to 499 KVA, & Above 500 KVA

The global silent generator market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The silent generator market is expected to grow to $3.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The silent generators market consists of sales of silent generators products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the generator which is used to back up the power during power outages and also used where there is electricity is needed. Silent Generator refers to that where the sound of the generator is minimal as compared with the diesel generator and also, they are very most commonly used hard material to reflect the sound and also the energy inside the generator



The main types of silent generators are portable and stationary. Portable generators create energy by using a gas-powered engine that generates electricity through an onboard alternator. Extension cables, electric-powered equipment, and appliances may all be plugged into the unit's power outlets.

The power rating of silent generators is up to 25 KVA, 25 KVA - 49 KVA, 50 - 99 KVA, 100- 499 KVA, above 500 KVA that can work with fuels such as gas, diesel, others with applications in standby and peak, prime mover. The end-users of the silent generator are residential, commercial, and industrial.



The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is driving the increase of silent generators bought or rented by an individual or by a company. Many of them are using generators mainly due to no reliable power supply and to overcome the blackouts or power outages in the residential sector.

For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, a semi-annual electricity market report forecasted an average annual growth of 2.7 percent in electricity demand from 2022 to 2024, though the Covid-19 pandemic and high energy prices cast doubt on this forecast.

This increasing electricity demand will invariably increase the usage of silent generators to provide a continuous and reliable power supply. The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is expected to propel the growth of the silent generator market in the coming years.



Technological advancement are shaping the silent generator market. Major companies in the generator industry market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the silent generators market. For instance, in 2021 Isuzu Power Solutions (IPS), a Japan-based generators company launched 3 models of silent generators with different power outcomes such as 20 KVA, 37 KVA, and 50 KVA.

All the three models come with 3-phase power and they offer ultra-quiet sound technology, with the reduction of both incoming and outgoing air which was rated at 51 decibels and the smallest generator with 20 KVA is quieter than the standards.



In September 2021, SimpliPhi Power, a US-based renewable energy and energy storage business that also provides energy equipment and solutions acquired Briggs and Stratton for an undisclosed amount.

As a result of the acquisition, Simpliphi Power will expand its business operations and company portfolio into different types of business and strengthens its profits. Briggs and Stratton are a global manufacturer of gasoline engines and gasoline-powered generators headquartered in Wisconsin, USA.



The countries covered in the silent generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the silent generator market are

ATLAS COPCO

Constant Power solutions Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Fujian Epos Electric Machinery

GENERAC

Greaves Cotton Limited

Himoinsa

HONDA

Huu Toan Corporation

Jiangxi Vigorous New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Kingway Group

Jakson Group

Yamaha

Yanmar

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Silent Generator Market Characteristics



3. Silent Generator Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Silent Generator



5. Silent Generator Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Silent Generator Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Silent Generator Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Silent Generator Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Silent Generator Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Portable

Stationary

6.2. Global Silent Generator Market, Segmentation By Power Rating, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Up to 25 KVA

25 KVA to 49 KVA

50 to 99 KVA

100 to 499 KVA

Above 500 KVA

6.3. Global Silent Generator Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Gas

Diesel

Other Fuel Type

6.4. Global Silent Generator Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Standby And Peak

Prime Mover

6.5. Global Silent Generator Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

7. Silent Generator Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Silent Generator Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Silent Generator Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

