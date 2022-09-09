United States Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and the Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Treatment Procedures Aiding Growth

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product & Services, By Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Others), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing preference for non-invasive treatment procedures.

Besides, a rise in tobacco consumption, lifestyle changes, and environmental factor is expected to contribute towards the growth of the United States liquid biopsy market. Additionally, the expansion of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B and C and increasing health consciousness among the population are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Cancer is one of the top causes of patient death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Due to its superior effectiveness compared to more conventional cancer diagnostic methods, liquid biopsy is in high demand among medical experts to treat cancer. Compared to conventional treatment approaches, liquid biopsy has many benefits, including improved patient comfort, acquired drug resistance, cheaper cost, therapy monitoring, early prognosis, and tumor heterogeneity identification.



Since liquid biopsy is a quick, painless procedure that offers a superior alternative to invasive surgical biopsies, it has completely changed the way cancer is treated. Through a small sample, it assists the medical specialists in learning a wealth of information about the tumor. The process is short and gives accurate information on the situation right now.

Currently, liquid biopsy therapy involves the use of patient blood, saliva, and urine samples to collect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTC), and exosomes. The primary factor driving liquid biopsy's high demand among medical experts is its non-invasiveness. Since only 5 milliliters of blood are needed, it is less intrusive, more convenient, and quicker for patients than other procedures.



Companion diagnostics are tests or assays essential in supplying cancer patients with knowledge about the efficiency and safety of using the related biological product or treatment. The drug development process can be optimized and improved with companion diagnostics, which aid in discovering safer medications with greater therapeutic efficacy. They reduce the possibility of error, lower the cost of the pharmaceuticals, and increase the efficiency of the drug production process.

Drug manufacturing companies, research, and diagnostic facilities are more likely to use companion diagnostics due to the increased demand for effective treatments and medications. Moreover, the high penetration of companion diagnostics, owing to increased awareness of the techniques' benefits, is expected to boost the growth of the liquid biopsy market in the United States.



The United States liquid biopsy market is divided into product & services, circulating biomarker, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on the product & services, the market is divided into assay kits, instruments, services. The assay kits are expected to register the highest growth in the United States liquid biopsy market, owing to their ease of handling and affordability.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States liquid biopsy from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States liquid biopsy market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States liquid biopsy market based on product & service, circulating biomarker, technology, application, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States liquid biopsy market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States liquid biopsy market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States liquid biopsy market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United States liquid biopsy market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States liquid biopsy market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States liquid biopsy market.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Vortex Biosciences, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

MedGenome Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product & Services:

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Circulating Biomarker:

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

Others

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology:

Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS

Single-gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application:

Cancer

Non-Cancer

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

United States Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

