Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Industry to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Software Systems That Reduce Time and Cost Will Drive Growth

The report on the global smart manufacturing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global smart manufacturing market to grow with a CAGR of about 11% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on smart manufacturing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on smart manufacturing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart manufacturing market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart manufacturing market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The increasing popularity of industry 4.0 is the major factor driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market

Increasing demand for software systems that reduce time and cost will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

The high initial cost of setting up and the probability of cyber-attacks breaching the security will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand from the defense and aerospace sectors will provide growth opportunities to the market.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart manufacturing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart manufacturing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart manufacturing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Smart Manufacturing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Smart Manufacturing Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Manufacturing Market



4. Smart Manufacturing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology

5.1. Programmable Logic Controller

5.2. Machine Execution Systems

5.3. Discrete Control Systems

5.4. Product Lifecycle Management

5.5. Enterprise Resource Planning

5.6. Machine Vision

5.7. Others



6. Global Smart Manufacturing Market by Component

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Services

6.3. Software



7. Global Smart Manufacturing Market by End-user

7.1. Semiconductor

7.2. Oil and Gas

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Food and Beverage

7.5. Pharmaceutical

7.6. Aerospace and Defence

7.7. Others



8. Global Smart Manufacturing Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology

8.1.2. North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Component

8.1.3. North America Smart Manufacturing Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology

8.2.2. Europe Smart Manufacturing Market by Component

8.2.3. Europe Smart Manufacturing Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Smart Manufacturing Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market by Component

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology

8.4.2. RoW Smart Manufacturing Market by Component

8.4.3. RoW Smart Manufacturing Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Smart Manufacturing Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Manufacturing Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. ABB Ltd

9.2.2. FANUC CORPORATION

9.2.3. Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.4. Texas Instruments Incorporated

9.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.2.6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.2.7. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

9.2.8. Siemens AG

9.2.9. Emerson Electric Co.

9.2.10. Schneider Electric SE.

