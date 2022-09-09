Global Coal Market Analysis Report 2022: 3D Mine Visualizers Significantly Enhance the Productivity of Large Mining Environments - Sandvik and Komatsu Currently Offering 3D Visualizer Systems

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coal market is expected to grow from $595.59 billion in 2021 to $645.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The coal market is expected to grow to $900.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The coal market consists of sales of coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques.

The coal mining industry also develops coal mine sites, and improves coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal. The coal market is segmented into bituminous coal and sub-bituminous coal.



The main types of coal are bituminous coal and sub-bituminous coal. Sub-bituminous coal is a type of coal that is grey-black or dark brown in color and varies in hardness from hard to soft because it is an intermediate stage between low-quality lignite and higher-quality bituminous coal.

The carbon content of sub-bituminous coal ranges between 70-76% and is used in power plants to generate steam for the generation of electricity. The various technologies used to extract coal include surface mining, underground mining and the different end user industries of coal are electricity, steel, cement and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coal market in 2021. Eastern Europe was the second largest region in the coal market. The regions covered in the coal market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator.

3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.



Major companies in the coal market include

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Glencore International

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Coal India Ltd.

Shaanxi Coal Industry Company Limited

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd.

Bhp Group

Coal & Allied Industries

Anglo American plc.

Yangquan Coal Industry Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Coal Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Coal Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Coal Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Coal Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Coal Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Coal



9. Coal Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Coal Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Coal Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Coal Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Coal Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Coal Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Coal Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bituminous Coal

Sub-Bituminous Coal

11.2. Global Coal Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Electricity

Steel

Cement

Other End-User Industries

11.3. Global Coal Market, Segmentation By Mining Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

12. Coal Market Metrics

12.1. Coal Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Coal Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

