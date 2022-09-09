The Market Will Be Driven By Entry Of New Products In The Market And Increasing Number Of Therapies In Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

Singapore, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Findings:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity > USD 75 billion by 2028

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Peptide Therapeutics in Clinical Trials: > 800 Drugs

Peptide Therapeutics Commercially Available In Market: > 200 Drugs

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight By Peptide Type: Glucagon-like Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Depsipeptides, Neuropeptides, Natriuretic, Bicyclic Peptides

Over the last few years, there has been rapid research for the development of novel cancer therapies which have the ability to specifically target the cancer cells. The widespread efforts by researchers have enabled them to utilize the therapeutic potential of peptides in the management of cancer. Till now, several peptide based drugs have entered the market and have shown immense response in the treatment of cancer. Given their small size, peptides have the ability to penetrate deeper into the target tissue and induce robust anti-tumor response. Furthermore, the ease of manufacturing peptides has also gained a lot of interest in the pharmaceutical companies.

The technological advancements in the field of biotechnology has led to development of several novel approaches for utilizing peptide as therapeutic molecules including peptide vaccine, peptide drug conjugates, anti-cancer peptides, bifusion proteins, and others. These are relatively new molecules which are mainly present in clinical development and are expected to demonstrated encouraging response in the market during the forecast period. Currently, Riavax (GV1001) developed by GemVax and Kael is the only vaccine which have gained market authroization in South Korea for the management of pancreatic cancer. The rapid approval of this vaccine have encouraged pharmaceutical investments in this sector. The pipeline of novel peptide cancer vaccine is highly crowded and several product launches are expected in the coming years.

One of the peptide cancer vaccine farthest along in development is NeuVax, which is comprised of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) derived peptide E75 (nelipepimut-S) combined with granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) as an immuno adjuvant. E75 is a major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I epitope that stimulates a CD8+ cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) response. Imugene has also developed Her-Vaxx which is a B-cell peptide cancer immunotherapy which was designed to target breast cancer tumors that expresses Her2.

Further, other approaches are also entering clinical development which will drive its growth in the market. For instance in 2022, US FDA also accepted IND application for LTX-315 to initiate phase-II clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022. LTX-315 is potential first in class oncolytic peptide which is being accessed for the management of basal cell carcinoma. The technology is based on pioneering research in host defense peptides – nature’s first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. The investigational drug has shown encouraging tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication phase-I/II oncology trials.

The combination therapies are also expected to transform the global peptide cancer therapeutics market owing to better survival outcomes and large number of ongoing clinical trials. For instance, Pepscan has received investigational new drug application (IND) approval to evaluate its personalized neoantigen peptide based vaccine in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company will supply its personalized peptide vaccine for six patients in phase-I clinical trial led by Mayo Clinic. Further, Endevica Bio also received IND approval for TCMCB07 which is an investigational melanocortin‐4 antagonist peptide designed to treat cachexia in people that have cancer. The company is planning to initiate phase-II clinical trial in pancreatic cancer in Q2’2023.

As per our report findings, the global peptide cancer therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 75 Billion by 2028 which is mainly attributed to rising cancer prevalence worldwide and increased prescription of peptide therapeutics for the management of cancer. The cancer peptide therapeutics market is moderately competitive with several key players including Amgen, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, Bachem Holdings, and several others. The huge investments by pharmaceutical companies and the presence of robust clinical pipeline of drugs are also expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.