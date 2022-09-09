Acoustic Glass Break Detector Market to Reach $309.5 Million By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global acoustic glass break detector market generated $189.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $309.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $189.6 million Market Size in 2031 $309.5 million CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 252 Segments Covered Interface type, maximum detection range, end use vertical, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Rapid urbanization Opportunities Increase in the adoption of residential spaces Rise in criminal activities across the globe Restrains High initial cost Prevalence of false alarm

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global acoustic glass break detector market experienced a negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the presence of lockdowns in different countries.

Stringent regulatory restrictions were imposed by the government of various countries to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

This resulted in the delay or cancellation of projects, reduction in the availability of skilled workforce, and complete shutdown of production facilities, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

However, a surge in demand for sophisticated sensing technologies globally is expected to recoup and create ample opportunities for the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global acoustic glass break detector market based on interface type, maximum detection range, end use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on interface type, the wired segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The wireless segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the maximum detection range, between 5 to 10 m segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the Less than 5 m and Greater than 10 m segment.

Based on end use vertical, the commercial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the residential segment.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions including LAMEA and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global acoustic glass break detector market report include ABUS, Alarmtech, Bosch, Climax Technology, DSC., Fortress security, Honeywell, Infienon, Interlogix, Jablotron, RISCO, SABRE, Satel, Siemens, Simplisafe, Vanderbilt and Visonic. The report analyzes these key players in the global acoustic glass breaker detector market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps analyse recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Acoustic Glass Break Detector Market Key Segments:

By Interface Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Maximum Detection Range:

Less than 5 m

Between 5 to 10 m

Greater than 10 m

By End Use Vertical:

Residential

Commercial Commercial Financial Institutes IT and Telecom Operation Centres Government and Defence Manufacturing and Integration Units Educational Institutes Corporate Offices Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

