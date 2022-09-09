Bus HVAC Market to Generate $1.83 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bus HVAC market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9272

Bus HVAC Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.97 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.83 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments covered Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Input, And Region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in demand for fuel-efficient buses Opportunities Availability of stringent rules and regulation on the emissions of vehicles Increase in development and adoption of automated air-conditioning units Restrains Extortionate cost of manufacturing components Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global bus HVAC market , owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of bus HVAC, which adversely impacted its demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, there was a significant decline in the demand for heavy vehicles during the pandemic, as the transportation of goods and materials was limited due to stringent lockdown restrictions. Thus, people across the globe were required to stay indoors, and hence the demand for large and heavy public busses plummeted exponentially.

The automotive sector is one of the hardest hit sectors in terms of business, but however, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and the consequent opening of markets across the world, the demand for bus HVAC is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9272

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bus HVAC market based on type, vehicle type, sales channel, input, and region.

Based on type, automatic segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as manual.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around third-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the transit buses segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The intercity buses segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9272

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global bus HVAC market report include Coachair Pty Ltd., Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Grayson Thermal Systems, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd., Internacional Hispacold Sa, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Konvekta AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., Sanden Holdings Corporation, Subros Limited, SUTRAK Corporation, Trane Technologies PLC, Valeo, and Webasto Group.

The report analyzes these key players in the global bus HVAC market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9272

Similar Reports:

India Automotive HVAC Market by Technology (Manual and Automatic) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive HVAC System Market by Technology (Automatic and Manual), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), and Component (Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver-drier, Expansion Valve and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market by Type (Automatic, and Manual), Vehicle Type (Intercity Buses (9m, 10m, and 12m), Coach Buses (9m, 10m, and 12m), School Buses (9m, 10m, and 12m), Transit Buses (9m, 10m, and 12m), and Trucks), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers, and Aftermarket), Input (Engine Powered HVAC, and Electric Powered HVAC), and Vehicle Type by Propulsion (Intercity Buses (IC Engine, Hybrid/Electric, and Fuel Cell), Coach Buses (IC Engine, Hybrid/Electric, and Fuel Cell), School Buses (IC Engine, Hybrid/Electric, and Fuel Cell), Transit Buses (IC Engine, Hybrid/Electric, and Fuel Cell), and Trucks (IC Engine, Hybrid/Electric, and Fuel Cell)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com