Surging Semiconductor Industry to Parallelly Drive Demand for Diamond Slurry, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global diamond slurry market is estimated at US$ 165.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032.



With the rise in demand for semiconductors to meet the production of automobiles, smartphones, integrated circuits, and other electronic devices, the deployment of optical fibre technology will drive the need for semiconductors. Semiconductors such as silica glass and silicon are widely used in the manufacturing of telecom fibres.

The semiconductor industry needs to strictly maintain the quality of material, and with the miniaturization of semiconductor devices, the necessity to have high-polished surface quality on both sides of the material is critical. The number of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and their accessories, are increasing quickly.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7659

Semiconductors are used in electric vehicles for different functions such as sensing, display, power management, safety features, and control. Several government initiatives and rising fuel prices around the world have driven the demand for electric vehicles. Due to the growth of the semiconductors market, demand for their lapping and polishing is expected to observe a substantial growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global diamond slurry market is projected to grow at the rate of 5.6% and reach US$ 286.1 million by 2032.

The market expanded at 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021

Under type, oil-based diamond slurry dominates the market and is valued at US$ 60.2 million in 2022.

Monocrystalline, under diamond type, dominates the market with 43.4% share in 2022.

East Asia leads the global market with 29.8% market share in 2021.

Together, Europe and East Asia are likely to represent 54.1% market share in 2022.

“Increasing demand for semiconductors, especially from the automotive and electronic industries, and rising demand of compact devices, will drive diamond slurry market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7659

Market Development

Technological advancements such as environment-friendly diamond slurry, application-specific diamond slurry, and specially formulated slurries for different types of polishing pads and lapping plates have created a significant market impact. Moreover, the adoption of diamond slurry as a polishing agent in various end products has led to a dynamic shift in the overall diamond slurry market landscape.

The necessity to create new polishing and lapping solutions will rise as more and more products require mirror-like finishing across various domains. The biggest use for this product is in semiconductors, automotive, healthcare, optics, metallography, and aircraft. Thus, key market players are looking to expand their offerings to increase their market share.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent diamond slurry manufacturers are Algasan International, Allied High Tech Products, INC., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Bewise Inc., Diamond Tool and Abrasives, Inc., Dopa, Engis Corporation, Entegris, Extec Corp., Henan Boreas New Material Co Ltd, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Kemet International Limited, LAM PLAN SA, Mark V lab, Precision Surfacing Solutions, Qual Diamond, Saint-Gobain, Shenzhen Yungu Semiconductor Material Co., Ltd., and Stahli USA.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of diamond slurry positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Quick Buy – Diamond Slurry Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7659

Segmentation of Diamond Slurry Industry Research

By Type : Water-based Diamond Slurry Lubricant-based Diamond Slurry Oil-based Diamond Slurry Alcohol-based Diamond Slurry

By Diamond Type : Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Nano

By Viscosity : Low Viscosity Medium Viscosity High Viscosity

By Micron Size : Up to 10 μ 10-30 μ Above 30 μ

By End-use Industry : Semiconductor Industry Optics and Photonics Industry Advanced Ceramics Industry Metal Industry Other Industries

By Process : Lapping Polishing

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global diamond slurry market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (water-based, lubricant-based, oil-based, alcohol-based), diamond type (monocrystalline, polycrystalline, nano), viscosity (low viscosity, medium viscosity, high viscosity), micron size (up to 10 μ, 10-30 μ, above 30 μ), end-use industry (semiconductor industry, optics & photonics industry, advanced ceramics industry, metal industry, other industries), and process (lapping, polishing), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Lubricant Antioxidants Market - Lubricant antioxidants market revenues grew at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2013-2017. Global demand for non-depleting lubricant antioxidants that improve the long-term performance of lubricants and greases continued to surge during this period, creating challenges for manufacturers.

Automotive Lubricants Market - Demand for engine oil automotive lubricants will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 3.1% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Automotive Lubricants for LCVs proliferated at a rate of 3.5% during the same period. The APAC will dominate the global market, registering a market value worth US$ 60 Billion by 2032.

Forging Lubricants Market - The global forging lubricants market experienced growth at the rate of 1.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 billion at the end of 2021. Worldwide demand for forging lubricants is predicted to increase at 3.7% CAGR to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2032-end.

Monocrystalline Silicone Market - With the increase in demand for solar cells across the globe, the monocrystalline silicone market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the forecast period. Moreover, government regulations on conserving energy have further supported the global monocrystalline silicone market. Monocrystalline silicone holds nearly 32% of the global solar cell market.

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market - The global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is likely to register an impressive valuation by 2031. Increasing need for power electronics with the ability to offer high performance at high frequencies will amplify the demand and drive market expansion at around 9.5% CAGR through 2031.

Nanoporous Materials Market - Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158