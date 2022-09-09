The Worldwide Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $694 Million by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market By End Use Industry, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural fiber reinforcement materials market was valued at $360.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $694.64 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2021 to 2030.



Natural fiber reinforcement materials are widely popular for research owing to their wide range of applications in polymer composites, sustainability, and eco-friendly nature. It is produced from materials that are composed of polymer matrix embedded with high strength natural fibers, such as sisal, jute, flax, kenaf, and oil palm. There is a huge increase in demand for naturally-derived materials because of the rise in environmental concerns and unsustainable consumption of petroleum.



The rise in individual awareness about environment protection augments the growth of the natural fiber reinforcement materials. In addition to this, upsurge in demand from the automotive industry and the eco-friendly nature of natural fiber reinforcement material drive the market growth. The rise in applications of natural fiber in construction and packaging industries is expected to boost the growth of the natural fiber reinforcement materials market in near future.



The presence of superior advantages, such as low weight and low cost and good properties of natural fiber over synthetic fibers are expected to augment the growth of the natural fiber reinforcement materials market. Increase in adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly materials to manufacture products, due to increase in the awareness among the consumers regarding the advantages of green materials is another driving factor for the development of the market.

Implementation of strict government regulations is expected to increase the market demand for natural fiber reinforcement materials during the forecast period. The hydrophilic nature of natural fiber is expected to hinder the market growth, due to poor dimensional stability, processing ability, and porous nature.



The key players operating in the global natural fiber reinforcement materials market are AgroFiber SAS, Bast Fiber LLC., Greene Natural Fibers LLC., Procotex Corporation, Hempflax BV, Saneco S.A., Hempline Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Kenaf Industries of South Texas, and NFC Fibers GmbH.

Other major natural fiber reinforcement materials players in the natural fibers market (not included in the report) such as EUCHORA S.R.L., Badische Naturfaseraufbereitung GmbH, Tenbro, Wilhem G. Clasen, FlaxStalk Natural Fiber Solutions, Fiberon LLC., Tecnaro, FlexForm Technologies, Greencore Composites, and Greengran B.V. are competing for the share of the market through product launch, joint venture, partnership, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the natural fiber reinforcement materials market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which has simultaneously affected households, business, financial institution, industrial establishments, and infrastructure companies. The restrictions on international trade and lockdown regulations on the operations of the variety of industries, are projected to work at low limit due to decline in the demand for products in the market.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the natural fiber reinforcement materials market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing natural fiber reinforcement materials market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the natural fiber reinforcement materials market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global natural fiber reinforcement materials market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis

3.10. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: NATURAL FIBER REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hemp

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Flax

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Kenaf

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Jute

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NATURAL FIBER REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Transportation

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Building and Construction

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Consumer Goods and Others

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NATURAL FIBER REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 AGROFIBER SAS

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 BAST FIBER LLC

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 GREENE NATURAL FIBERS LLC

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 HEMPFLAX BV

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 HEMPLINE INC.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 KENAF INDUSTRIES OF SOUTH TEXAS

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 NFC FIBERS GMBH

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 PROCOTEX CORPORATION

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 SANECO S.A.

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhj0gp

Attachment