Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Combat Aircraft, ISR Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants.



It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period.



Modernization drives initiated by leading countries to project air power and increase regional influence is expected to drive the procurement of fixed wing aircraft.Many countries across the world have initiated aircraft fleet modernization programs to replace outdated aircraft that are in active service.



Air Forces and Navies of countries such as Russia, the US, China, India, the UK, Germany, Japan, Canada, among others have already initiated new programs for replacement of their aging fourth-generation aircraft. The modernization initiatives include procurement of a wide-range of modern fighter aircraft, ISR, and refuellers, transportation aircraft, among others.



The combat aircraft segment is expected to be the largest segment and accounts for 73.2% of the global military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period. The need to replace outdated aircraft fleets; the need for air superiority, interception, and ground and maritime attack roles; a regional arms race; and increased counterterrorism operations are expected to drive the segment’s growth over the forecast period. According to Chandan Kumar Nayak, Defense Analyst at GlobalData: "Many countries are focusing on indigenous design and manufacturing, reducing their reliance on foreign suppliers of military weapons. Due to the exorbitant expenses of obtaining foreign aircraft, some emerging nations are also being driven to begin military aircraft production initiatives. This is expected to propel the growth of military fixed wing aircraft market over the next decade."



North America region is expected to dominate the global military fixed wing aircraft market from 2022 to 2032.The US dominance in the military fixed wing market is attributed to the country’s ambitious advanced military programs so as to maintain its global military edge over its adversaries and ensuring air superiority.



The US currently has several high-value programs ongoing with the aim to procure several next generation capability aircraft.Some of the ongoing procurement programs include various variants of F-35, the F-15 and the development of B-21 raider will significantly increase the country’s share of the global military fixed wing aircraft market over the next decade.



Similarly, Canada is also procuring F-35 Combat Aircrafts to replace its aging fleet of CF-18 fighter aircraft during the forecast period.



Key Highlights

- The global military fixed wing aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% over the forecast period.

- The global military fixed wing aircraft market is classified into five categories: Combat Aircraft, ISR Aircraft, Training & Light Attack Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, and Tanker Aircraft.

- North America is expected to dominate the global military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period with a market share of 32.4%, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions.

- Combat Aircraft is expected to be the largest segment among other military fixed wing aircraft categories over the forecast period.



