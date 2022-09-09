The global waterproofing systems market size is estimated at USD 61.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproofing Systems Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975210/?utm_source=GNW

The industrial development in emerging countries have created a growth opportunity for the market. However, the potential health and environmental issues pertaining to certain waterproofing systems are hampering the growth of the market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is creating a challenge for the waterproofing systems market. Growing requirements for water management in emerging economies is also creating opportunities for the waterproofing systems market.



The integral systems type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The aim of integral waterproofing is to densify the concrete to prevent water ingress and convert wettable capillaries to non-wettable types that would eventually lower the penetration of water into the system.Integral waterproofing is extremely useful for blindside work, such as, deep foundations and bored tunnels; where the waterproofing solution can be incorporated into the concrete batching process.



It is also useful for complex designs where sheet goods would be difficult to apply.



Roadways to be the third- largest market segment for waterproofing systems.



Various emerging countries are focusing on constructing better transportation infrastructure, and governments are providing investments through public-private partnership (PPPs) schemes.Construction of bridges and flyovers is rising due to the increasing road traffic.



The rise in urbanization has increased the demand for better roadway networks in both rural and urban areas.The life of roads can be increased by providing proper drainage and water-resistant top layers on roads.



This is expected to lead to the growth in demand for waterproofing systems in roadways application.



Europe is projected to be the third-largest waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.

Europe’s strong industrial base in developed economies such as the UK, Italy, France, and Germany, is driving the waterproofing systems market in Europe.The construction industry plays an essential role in the European economy.



According to the European Commission, the construction industry contributes approximately 9% to Europe’s GDP and provides more than 18.0 million jobs. Europe recorded 1,672 disasters that caused 159,438 deaths and USD 476.5 billion in economic damages from 1970–2019. To combat floods and storms and extreme weather conditions, smarter infrastructure is required. The need for efficient infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for waterproofing systems in the region.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.





• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 20%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 50%

• By Region - APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The waterproofing systems market is dominated by key players such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Soprema (France), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Tremco (US), Pidilite Industries (India), and Henkel Polybit (UAE). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the waterproofing systems market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the waterproofing systems market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the waterproofing systems market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the waterproofing systems market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the waterproofing systems market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the waterproofing systems market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975210/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________