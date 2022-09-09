World Patients Alliance Announces the First-Ever World Patients Conference this October

Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the World Patients Alliance, an umbrella organization of patients and patients’ organizations around the globe, announced it will host the first-ever World Patients Conference in Rome, Italy, on October 15 and 16, 2022. The conference will focus on the topics most important to the world’s patient community.

From five continents, leaders of national and international health organizations will attend and present at the World Patients Conference, including representatives from the World Health Organization, the World Federation of Public Health Associations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Council of Nurses, the International Hospital Federation, the European Medicines Agency, the Global Colon Cancer Association, Stanford University in California, and many more.

“Patient safety and healthcare is our utmost focus for this unique, first-of-its-kind conference,” says Andrew Spiegel, Esq., Chair of the World Patients Alliance. “The initial response to the World Patients Conference—from speakers to registrants—shows there is overwhelming agreement across the globe to unite patient communities and organizations on issues and goals related to patient needs of today and tomorrow.”

“Over the past two years, the world has witnessed the power of the patient community to bring forward solutions during a time of unprecedented healthcare challenges. We are proud to be able to provide patients an in-person platform to share their experiences, learn from one another, and ultimately leave the WPA conference better equipped to continue their advocacy work internationally,” added Hussain Jafri, Executive Director of the World Patients Alliance.

To learn more about this event, including the venue, participating speakers and organizations, sponsors, and other critical information, please visit https://bit.ly/3KnUanT.

###

About the World Patients Alliance

World Patients Alliance is the umbrella organization of patients and patients’ organizations around the globe.



The World Patients Alliance provides the platform to empower and raise the patients’ voice for the provision and access to safe, quality and affordable healthcare. We work toward ensuring patients have an active role to play in all the stages of healthcare that include planning, provision, monitoring, research and evaluation of health services. We represent patients from all world regions and across all disease areas.

Learn more at www.worldpatientsalliance.org.