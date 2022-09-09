The global anastomosis device market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027 from USD 3.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3%

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anastomosis Device Market by Product, Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures And Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Application and End Users - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822328/?utm_source=GNW





Surgical Staplers segment accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis device market, by product.



The anastomosis device market is segmented into surgical staplers, surgical sutures, and surgical sealants & adhesives.In 2021, surgical staplers segment accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis device market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with surgical staplers like ease of use, minimal risk of complications, reduced blood loss/leakage, and shorter operating time.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end users.

The anastomosis device market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users.In 2021, hospitals are estimated to be the largest end users of the anastomosis device market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of targeted chronic diseases and availability of technologically advanced devices and facilities.



"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region anastomosis device market."

The global anastomosis device market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing population, and favourable reimbursement scenario are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

• B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Artivion, Inc. (US)

• Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

• Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• CONMED Corporation (US)

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

• Baxter International, Inc. (US)

• Teleflex (US)

• Meril Life Sciences (India)

• Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)

• Péters Surgical (France)

• DemeTECH Corporation (US)

• Purple Surgical (UK)

• InternacionalFarmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

• BioSintex (Romania)

• Lotus Surgicals (India)

• Mellon Medical (Netherlands)

• Frankenman International (China)

• EndoEvolution (US)

• Welfare Medical (UK)

• Unisur Lifecare (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global anastomosis device market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anastomosis device market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________