The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027 from USD 4.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology, End user - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330/?utm_source=GNW





Instruments segment held a substantial share in the global flow cytometry market in 2021.

Based on product & services, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, services, software and accessories.The reagents & consumables segment held a dominant share in the market in 2021 and anticipated to continue dominance during the forecast period.



Launch of new reagents & consumables in the market which are making research to grow at faster pace is likely to drive segmental growth. In November 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), launched StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye, fluorescent nanoparticles designed for use with a UV laser in flow cytometry applications.



Research applications segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on end user, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications.Strong focus of key market players in the clinical applications of flow cytometry is likely to project the segmental growth.



For isnatnce, in October 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)(US), in collaboration with Christian Medical College Vellore (India) launched its second Center of Excellence (CoE) in flow cytometry for clinical research in India.



North America held dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the flow cytometry market.



North America held dominant share owing to presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of flow cytometry in research application in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster pace due to increased research funding and adoption of flow cytometry in clinical applications.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type – Supply Side: 70.0%, Demand Side: 30.0%

• By Designation – Managers: 45.0%, CXOs & Directors:30.0%, Excecutives:25.0%

• By Region - North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 55%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East and Africa: 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

o Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

o Danaher Corporation (US)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

o Luminex Corporation (US)

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

o Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

o Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

o Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

o Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

o bioMérieux S.A. (France)

o Cytonome/ST, LLC (US)

o Sartorius AG (Germany)

o Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US)

o Union Biometrica, Inc. (US)

o Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

o Stratedigm, Inc. (US)

o NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. (US)

o On-chip Biotechnologies, Co., Ltd. (Japan)

o BennuBio Inc. (US)

o ORFLO Technologies (US)

o Bay Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Japan)

o BioLegend, Inc. (US)

o CytoBuoy B.V (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global flow cytometry market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as technology, product & services, application, end user and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total flow cytometry market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cell analysis offered by the top 25 players in the flow cytometry market. The report analyses the flow cytometry market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various flow cytometry products across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the flow cytometry market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the flow cytometry market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________