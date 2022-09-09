Global Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hybrid fiber optic connectors market size reached US$ 760.62 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,157.57 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.25% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hybrid fiber optic connectors combine fiber, power, and low voltage control signal in a single unit. They are widely used in high-definition (HD) broadcast television (TV) cameras to produce and transmit TV programming. At present, several manufacturers are focusing on designing a comprehensive and extensive range of hybrid connectors and cable assemblies, which are useful in harsh environmental conditions to meet the specific and changing requirements of users.



Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market Trends:

The escalating demand for a safe and spark-free medium in dangerous areas comprising aircraft fuel cells or volatile gases represents one of the significant stimulating the growth of the hybrid fiber optic connectors market across the globe. Moreover, connectors fabricated from stainless steel can withstand corrosive elements when exposed to extremely harsh environments.

These connectors can also protect interfaces from damage caused by dirt, dust, and moisture during outdoor activities at venues, such as professional sports arenas. Besides this, as military and aerospace systems perform in adverse surroundings, inclement weather, and unfavorable climates, there is a rise in the need for robust fiber optic interconnects and expanded beam connectors that offer less susceptibility and enhanced ease in cleaning small particles of dirt and dust.

Furthermore, hybrid fiber optic connectors are gaining traction in the oil and gas industry as they assist in gaining critical data about oil reserve levels, machinery and equipment performance, and environmental conditions. Apart from this, market players are launching connectors that deliver rugged, reliable, and user-friendly connectivity solutions for medical applications, including operating rooms.

These high-performance connectors have a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, anti-kink boot design, integrated sealing cover, and a reliable push-pull locking mechanism that makes them easy to handle with gloved hands.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amphenol Corporation, Diamond SA, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., LEMO, QPC Fiber Optic LLC, Smiths Interconnect Inc. (Smiths Group plc), Staubli International AG and TE Connectivity.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hybrid fiber optic connectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hybrid fiber optic connectors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber optic mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hybrid fiber optic connectors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fiber Optic Mode

6.1 Single-Mode

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-Mode

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Telecom

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Oil and Gas

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Military and Aerospace

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Medical

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Railway

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amphenol Corporation

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Diamond SA

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 LEMO

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 QPC Fiber Optic LLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Smiths Interconnect Inc. (Smiths Group plc)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Staubli International AG

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 TE Connectivity

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

