The global biosurfactants market will grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosurfactants Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253739/?utm_source=GNW

However, due to the rising concerns for the safety of the environment as well as human health, the governments and surfactant manufacturers are focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products in almost every application. The rising awareness among consumers for the use of renewable and natural ingredients in their day-to-day products is boosting the demand for biosurfactants and the development of greener solutions for various applications.



Rhamnolipids type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of biosurfactants market during the forecast period.

Rhamnolipids are extracellular biosurfactants and are produced mainly by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa microbe.They are composed of one (mono rhamnolipid) or two (di-rhamnolipid) rhamnose sugar, linked to one or two beta-hydroxy fatty acid chains.



The rhamnolipids’ composition is complex and tends to depend upon the type of carbon substrate, the origin of the bacterial strain, culture conditions, the bacterial strain itself, and the method of purification and isolation.



Detergent application is estimated to be the largest application in biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

Detergents used in household applications include laundry detergents, soaps, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, and various types of fabric softeners.The purpose of using detergents is to remove dirt and soil from the surface of clothes or floors.



Dirt and soil have to be first removed from the surfaces and then suspended in water, simultaneously preventing them from re-entering the surface. Biosurfactants in detergents help to remove oil, dirt, and unwanted particles from fabrics, dishes, and other surfaces.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

This region is technologically advanced with several innovations in the hardware and software sectors.North America has flourished owing to the growth of economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.



These countries are strongly integrated through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), owing to which trade in these countries has increased significantly in the past 20 years and has accelerated the economic growth in the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Holiferm Limited (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for biosurfactants is based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for biosurfactants.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the biosurfactants market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on biosurfactants offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for biosurfactants across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global biosurfactants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the biosurfactants market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________