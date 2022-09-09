United States Tractors Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring John Deere, AGCO and Kubota Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tractors Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the less than 50 HP segment accounted for the largest share due to its compact size and flexible operational capabilities.



North America accounts for almost 11% of the global agriculture tractor market in terms of volume. In North America, the United States represents a high level of farm mechanization. The U.S. is a global leader in agriculture exports. Despite its high population density, the country has more than half of its area under agricultural land, covering more than 900 million acres.

The region has been increasing its production capacity to feed the ever-growing population. This increase can be attributed to the fact that the country's farmers have started to adopt farm mechanization practices and are improving their crop production by reducing the yield gap. The region has witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization, both in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity, over the past four decades, driven by the technological renaissance.



The government is also creating strategies to enhance the welfare of farmers by converting agriculture into a viable activity by paving the way for new machinery purchases. The awareness about advanced agriculture equipment to improve per hectare yield, reduce the overall cost of crop production, and increase the income-centric inclination of farmers is boosting the sale of new machinery in the country.



Key Highlights



The Agriculture Tractor Market in the country grew by 17.7% in 2020 compared to 2019. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable monsoon rains in 2020 and 2021, which helped to recover post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the overall value chain.

The United States exports agricultural products to developing countries such as China, where the food demand is relatively high due to its population. Therefore, the farm's income in the country is relatively more robust than in other parts of the world.

In 2020, almost $4 billion worth of tractors were exported from the US, accounting for nearly 8.7% of worldwide exports. Canada, Australia, and Germany were the top export markets for tractors in 2021.

In 2021, US-based manufacturer Solectrac announced the launch of its new 70 HP, 60 kWh electric tractor. Specially designed for heavy-duty farm and vineyard operations. The machine can run for up to eight hours on a single charge with a 60-kWh battery.

Market Trends & Opportunities



Agriculture has long been a significant source of income for the country's economy, and the government has been sustaining and empowering farmers. The government also launched several policies and missions to help farmers by providing them with financial assistance, better infrastructure, competitive crop prices, loan waivers, and subsidies such as USDA assistance and Agricultural loans.

The production of tractors for export accounts for a considerable share of the country. In 2020, almost $4 billion worth of tractors were exported from the US.

Increasing the number of technologically advanced tractors and implements is the solution to save money and time and increase yields. The government is keen on increasing the farm mechanization rate among farmers, boosting the demand and sales of new machines and equipment.

The corporations in the country are enabling small and medium-scale farmers to buy agricultural machinery for their farms on credit. Among the agriculture machinery, tractors represent more than 55% of the total machinery sold in the US.

Electric tractors are widely used in the industry for various indoor and outdoor applications. The rising trend of automation and increasing environmental concerns will accelerate growth. Farmers in developed countries are looking for these machines to reduce the cost of fuel and replace them with their standard machines.

