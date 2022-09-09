Agrify Receives Best Cultivation Technology Award from Green Market Report

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that it received the Best Cultivation Technology Award during the Green Market Report’s Tech Summit.



Since its inception, Agrify has been dedicated to bringing thoughtfully designed solutions to the cannabis industry. Agrify’s core cultivation solution consists of its Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”) and its Agrify Insights software, which together form a transformational approach to indoor cultivation that has set a new industry standard for what is possible. Agrify's fully integrated hardware and software platform combines automation, precise environmental control, and data science to help customers produce optimal harvests with repeatability. Given the modular and scalable nature of this solution, Agrify is able to support customers at any stage of growth. With cultivation customers both domestically and abroad that range from premium craft growers to multi-state operators (“MSOs”), Agrify has established itself as a leader in the indoor cultivation space.

"It is a true honor to be recognized with this prestigious award at the Green Market Report’s Tech Summit," said Raymond Chang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. "One of our central goals at Agrify is to empower cultivators to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yields, all at the lowest cost of production. Through years of research, product development, and sheer determination, we have forged a new path in indoor cultivation that is rooted in data, science, and technology. Innovation is such an important part of our identity at Agrify, and we look forward to introducing more cutting-edge solutions to the cannabis industry in the future."

The Green Market Report is one of the preeminent sources for financial, business, and economic news in the cannabis industry and is also the driving force behind a number of cannabis conferences and industry events. The Green Market Report Cannabis Technology Awards recognize companies in the cannabis industry that have created innovative products and services. Winners of these awards were announced during the Green Market Report’s Tech Summit in San Francisco, which took place on September 8, 2022.

About Agrify (Nasdaq:AGFY)

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com .

