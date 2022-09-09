Freight Technologies, Inc. Expands Relationship with Kimberly Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company based on its custom-developed Fr8App platform, which is powered by AI and machine learning, offering a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States-Mexico-Canada (NAFTA) region, today announces the expansion of its relationship with Kimberly Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (“KCM”) to include the Fr8App platform for cross-border logistics for shipments from Mexico to the United States.

As a result of the expansion, Fr8Tech now supports three types of logistics services for KCM. As announced in February 2022, Fr8Tech unveiled KCM as its first customer for its dedicated capacity product, Fr8Fleet. Since then, the arrangement has secured dedicated truck service on the Fr8App Platform for KCM, and KCM has added traditional spot services within domestic Mexico. KCM has again expanded the relationship with Fr8App to include its U.S./Mexico cross-border shipping needs.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “Pleased with the level of service and value KCM received from Fr8Fleet and domestic spot services, KCM logistics management chose the Fr8App platform to address their needs for the U.S./Mexico cross-border traffic. As KCM is one of the top consumer product manufacturers in North America, this important development validates Fr8Tech’s platform and services. KCM’s expanding relationship highlights our potential to increase business with existing customers as well as capture more transportation logistics trade from corporations of all sizes.”

About Kimberly Clark de Mexico, S.A.B de C.V.



Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (KIMBERA.MX) is a leading Mexican company in consumer products for both care and hygiene inside and outside the home. Today, the company has eight plants located in the Mexican Republic, where it employs about 8,000 employees directly. The units of business produce and market more than 20 leading national and international brands, including: Kleenex®, KleenBebé®, Huggies®, Depend®, Kotex®, Kleenex®-Cottonelle®, Pétalo®, Sanitas®, Marli® and Kimlark®, among others.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”) is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

