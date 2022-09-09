Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Medline, CR Bard, Teleflex and ConvaTec Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market, By Product Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicone foley catheter market was valued at USD 872.00 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,169.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.03% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
Foley catheters, often referred to as urinary catheters, are flexible tubes that are inserted into the urethra and bladder to allow for easy urine drainage. They're considered indispensable in the urology field, since they help patients with bladder dysfunctions empty urine into urine bags and reduce urology-related complications. Foley catheters are most commonly used when a person has problems with urine release, such as urinary incontinence or urinary retention, or when a patient has had surgery on the prostate or genitals.
The key factors that drives the growth of the market includes increasing number of surgeries and increased prevalence of disorders such as urinary incontinence, BPH, kidney stones, and urethral blockage among others. Also, innovations in silicone foley catheters, which provide patients with more comfort and convenience, are also projected to drive the global silicone foley catheters market during the forecast period.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Aspects covered in this report
- Based on product type, this market is segmented into short-term and long term foley catheter.
- Based on application, this market is segmented into prostate gland surgery, urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury.
- Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.
- Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global silicone foley catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.
The major players operating in this market include Medline, CR Bard Inc., Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Group, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast, Create Medic, Cook Medical and Fuji Systems.
