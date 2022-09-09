NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints David Huckeba, former UPS Executive, as Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for USA

NEW YORK, NY , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that David Huckeba, a former UPS executive who spent 34 years with the company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for the United States of America.

Mr. Huckeba began his professional career at United Parcel Service when he was attending Emory University. During his thirty-four-year career with UPS, he held numerous leadership position in operations, industrial engineering and in the corporate transportation planning group. Since his retirement in 2010, Mr. Huckeba has been a serial entrepreneur. He has started four transportation focused companies, a restaurant and a hospitality company with four restaurant concepts, as well as a hotel and commercial general contracting company.

“I would like to be the first to welcome David to the NANO Nuclear team,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “It’s very important to establish a logistical network early in the process and I can think of no one better than David. His success not only with UPS but also with his own ventures underline the value of his expertise. There is a lot of work to do but I am convinced that the team we are assembling will get it done."

ZEUS represents the future of mSMRs and nuclear energy generation. Designed with a cutting-edge fully solid core, ZEUS removes heat through thermal conduction and utilizes minimal moving components, eliminating the need for coolant and pumps and ensuring the immobilization of fission products. Its optimized size and modular design enable swift production times as well as rapid deployment and removal from any site utilizing existing transportation infrastructure, while its seamless integration with renewables within microgrids means it can even be used in emergency response situations to help restore power to areas hit by natural disasters.

At its core, the nature of ZEUS’ design will allow the reactor to be rapidly transported to sites, providing a resilient and affordable power supply. As such, the addition of Mr. Huckeba, a seasoned and vastly experienced figure in operations and transportation is crucial to establishing streamlined logistical solutions that enable the reactor’s swift deployment based on demand. The Biden Administration has also shown its support for innovative advanced nuclear solutions with a $500 million program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to place clean energy demonstration projects on current or former mine lands across America, underlining the crucial role a comprehensive logistical plan for transportation of mSMRs will play in the clean electrification of the United States.

“David’s experience and knowhow will play an integral role in our progress on the Path to Zero,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “As our world-class team of scientists continues to collaborate with NRIC and INL on the development of the reactor itself, we must ensure that we establish a supply chain to match. A former UPS executive, I am convinced David’s expertise will allow us to better navigate existing transportation infrastructure, which will be crucial to the future rapid propagation of our ZEUS reactor across the United States.”

