New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Weighing Machines Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318559/?utm_source=GNW

, Kern & Sohn GmbH, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Sartorius AG, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company, Contech Instruments Ltd, and Tanita Corporation.



The global electronic weighing machine market is expected to grow from $3.35 billion in 2021 to $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The electronic weighing machine market is expected to grow to $4.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The electronic weighing machine market consists of sales of electronic weighing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure mass or weight, which facilitates large-scale and accurate load measurement.It is the most reliable source for keeping track of weight for various objectives, such as business.



Electronic weighing scale machines are utilized in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.



The main types of electronic weighing machines are laboratory scales, gem and jewelry scales, retail scales, health scales, kitchen scales, and others.The laboratory scale refers to a machine that measures the weight of a sample.



These are distributed through online and offline channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electronic weighing machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the electronic weighing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The electronic weighing machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electronic weighing machine market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electronic weighing machine market share, detailed electronic weighing machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electronic weighing machine industry. This electronic weighing machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



Significant growth in the retail industry is expected to propel the growth of the electronic weighing machine market going forward.The retail industry is in the business of selling goods and services to customers.



Electronic weighing machines are used to measure the weight of any product in the retail industry. For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau’s 2020 Annual Retail Trade Survey, US retail sales increased 3.1% from $5,402.3 billion in 2019 to $5,570.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the significant rise in retail sales is driving the growth of the electronic weighing machine market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic weighing machine market.Major companies operating in the electronic weighing machine market are introducing new innovative products to meet customer demand.



For instance, in November 2021, Mettler-Toledo, a US-based manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments, launched an electronic weighing machine named the BPA121 Portable Scale.It is a portable scale created exclusively for the food processing industries and is uniquely suitable for extremely moist environments.



This product is designed to survive damp and severe situations and offers exceptional protection against water penetration and humidity.



In May 2019, Indutrade, a Sweden-based industrial valve manufacturing company, acquired Adam Equipment Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. As a result of this acquisition, Indutrade would have a positive impact on its earnings per share. Adam Equipment Co., Ltd. is a UK-based manufacturer of balances and weighing machines.



The countries covered in the electronic weighing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318559/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________