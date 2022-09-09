Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions September 9, 2022 at 2.30 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Atuo Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19394/5/6
Transaction date: 2022-08-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6449 Unit price: 0.649 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6449 Volume weighted average price: 0.649 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-09-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1315 Unit price: 0.606 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1315 Volume weighted average price: 0.606 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-09-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2236 Unit price: 0.605 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2236 Volume weighted average price: 0.605 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
