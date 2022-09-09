|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|09/14/2022
|09/14/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,650
|2,100
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|104.217
|/
|6.260
|97.130
|/
|1.219
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,520
|2,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|104.217
|/
|6.260
|97.130
|/
|1.219
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|104.370
|/
|6.200
|97.510
|/
|1.190
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|104.217
|/
|6.260
|97.130
|/
|1.219
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|104.280
|/
|6.240
|97.367
|/
|1.201
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|104.370
|/
|6.200
|97.510
|/
|1.190
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|104.116
|/
|6.300
|91.121
|/
|1.703
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|104.252
|/
|6.250
|97.084
|/
|1.223
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.24
|1.10
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND