Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 25 0612RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 09/14/202209/14/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,6502,100
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 104.217/6.26097.130/1.219
Total Number of Bids Received 2413
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,5202,300
Total Number of Successful Bids 1911
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1911
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 104.217/6.26097.130/1.219
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 104.370/6.20097.510/1.190
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 104.217/6.26097.130/1.219
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 104.280/6.24097.367/1.201
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 104.370/6.20097.510/1.190
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 104.116/6.30091.121/1.703
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 104.252/6.25097.084/1.223
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.241.10