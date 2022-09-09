Active Protection System Market worth $5.2 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Protection System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for homeland security, is one of the major driving factors for the demand of active protection system market.

By platform, the ground segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Active protection systems amplify the defensive capabilities of land platforms and provide greater safety to soldiers in war and during anti-terrorist operations. Active protection systems can be mounted on land platforms such as main battle tanks (MBT), light protected vehicles (LPVs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), amphibious armored vehicles (AAVs), and mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, among others. The objective is to arm these combat vehicles and tactical wheeled vehicles with additional protective technology to secure platforms and soldiers from enemy fire.

By end user, the defense segment has the highest share in the forecasted period.

The defense end-use market is huge, as active protection systems can be mounted on almost every platform, such as combat vehicles, naval ships, and military aircraft. The primary function of active protection systems is to intercept, jam, confuse, and destroy incoming threats. These systems are widely used by defense forces for the survival of their warfare platforms in combat scenarios. They have also been adopted by homeland security agencies to minimize the damage from threats in radical and strained environments.

Soft kill systems segment has the highest share in the forecasted period.

Soft kill systems are widely used on most warfare platforms worldwide to confuse and divert threats from targets. Soft kill measures include the deployment of chaffs, decoys, smokes, lasers, and jammers, among others, depending on the type of threat to be engaged. These systems can duplicate the signature of the protected platform and can disrupt the line of sight of the incoming threat. This segment has been further divided into electro-optic jammers, radar decoys, infrared decoys, and others.

Europe has the highest share in the forecasted period.

The active protection system market in Europe has been studied for Russia, the UK, Germany, and France. It is projected to grow from USD 1,199 million in 2022 to USD 1,600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by the emergence of Russia as a growing superpower in the region, which requires other European economies to develop and modernize their military capabilities. Furthermore, the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict and terrorist attacks in different parts of Europe by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) are also fueling the demand for active protection systems in the region.

Key players in the active protection system market include Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and Aselsan AS (Turkey). The players are mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth in the active protection system market. Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

