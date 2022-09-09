Amesite Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022

DETROIT, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, today announced that Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite’s Founder & CEO, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, on Tuesday, September 13th at 3:00 PM ET.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel – New York City, NY

Format: In-person presentation and 1:1 meetings

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:00 – 3:30 PM ET

For more information or schedule a 1:1 meeting with management, please visit; https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ or contact Christine Petraglia, phone and email listed below.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the timing and completion of the proposed offering and other statement that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, its Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Amesite undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Petraglia

TraDigital IR

(917) 633-8980

christine@tradigitalir.com