New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Speaker Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318558/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Continental AG, Blaupunkt, Panasonic Corporation, JL Audio, Altec Lansing, Focal JM Lab, Kicker, Lear Corporation, Metra Electronics, Sanyo, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sound United., Boston Audio, McIntosh Laboratory, Bowers & Wilkins, and Meridian Audio.



The global automotive speaker market is expected to grow from $4.84 billion in 2021 to $5.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The automotive speaker market is expected to grow to $7.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The automotive speaker market consists of sales of automotive speakers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to offer entertainment and information to the passengers in the vehicle.An automotive speaker is a sound device in a vehicle that converts electrical impulses into sound waves by using a magnet and a relatively large vibrating diaphragm.



Speakers transform an amplified electrical signal into mechanical energy, which is used to move the speaker cone back and forth to produce sound. The automotive audio amplifiers and integration devices have speakers’ inputs, which allows for easy connection to the vehicle’s existing audio system.



The main types of automotive speakers are 2-way speakers, 3-way speakers, and 4-way speakers.The 2-way speaker in the automotive speaker refers to two unique frequency bands present in two-way speakers.



One of these is the woofer, which produces low frequencies.The tweeter, on the other hand, creates higher-frequency sounds.



The 2-way speaker is used to obtain some bass as well as cleaner sounds at higher pitches.The various vehicle types include passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which contain different types of speakers such as a subwoofer, midbass, midrange, and tweeter.



It is used in several applications such as voice assistance, entertainment, warnings and alerts, guidance and navigation, automatic pedestrian alert systems, and others. The various sales channels include original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the autmotive speakers market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive speaker market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automotive speaker market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive speaker market statistics, including automotive speaker industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive speaker market share, detailed automotive speaker market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive speaker industry. This automotive speaker market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising demand for entertainment options is expected to propel the growth of the automotive speaker market going forward.The entertainment options refer to the idea of getting entertained through some mediums.



The different entertainment options such as songs that are preferred by the consumers will result in the usage of speakers in automobiles.For instance, according to the Spotify, a Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider, the number of people who listened to internet audio in a car surged by eight times to 41% in 2019.



Therefore, the increasing demand for entertainment options is driving the growth of the automotive speaker market.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive speaker market.Major players operating in the automotive speaker market are focused on the development of new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in September 2021, Harman International Industries Inc, a US-based audio electronics company that provides automotive speakers launched JBL Club 605 CSQ, a Bluetooth-enabled car speaker system. The new speaker is unique in such a way that it includes a carbon fiber woofer with plus one architecture, which claims to offer hard-hitting bass and long performance life.



In October 2020, Sound United LLC, a US-based developer, and manufacturer of audio products acquired Bowers & Wilkins for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Sound United LLC would combine its premium acoustic design, engineering, and production capabilities with Sound United’s scalability, technical aptitude, and consumer reach to ensure Bowers & Wilkins thrives in the future.



Bowers & Wilkins is a UK-based firm that manufactures high-quality loudspeakers, headphones, custom-integrated speakers, and automotive audio systems.



The countries covered in the automotive speaker market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________