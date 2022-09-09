Global Hybrid Train Market Report 2022: Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Locomotives Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), Application (Passenger and Freight), Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, <200 km/h), Battery Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global hybrid train market size is projected to reach 745 units by 2030, from an estimated 470 units in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The battery powered segment is expected to be the second-fastest propulsion segment in the forecast.

The battery-powered train propulsion has a powertrain that consists of different motors and batteries. These batteries can be charged either by overhead wires or at charging stations. The battery-powered trains are efficient as they have the advantage of lower installation and operating costs than conventional diesel trains. These trains are also noiseless in operation and do not have exhaust, which fulfills the need for emission-free railway operations.

These trains are 80-90% efficient when it comes to recyclability. Generally, Lithium-Ion batteries are used in battery-powered trains around the world. For instance, In January 2021, BNSF and Wabtec Corporation is working on the future potential of battery-electric locomotives and they begin testing between Barstow and Stockton, California.

The freight segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

Freight transportation accounts for the fastest market in the hybrid train market owing to the increase in freight transportation by rail especially in Europe. For instance, in June 2022, CRRC (China) announced HXN6 hybrid locomotives, which can reduce fuel consumption by 30% to 50%, reduce exhaust emission by 40% to 80%, and reduce the noise impact time of the diesel engine by more than 80%. the HXN6 hybrid locomotive also has a very strong traction performance. Under the shunting operation condition of a single-locomotive, it can haul more than 10,000 tons of cargo. Also, due to the benefit of cost-effective and efficient transportation of passengers accounts for the largest market in 2022 owing to several cities that are implementing new rail infrastructure projects with the aim of reducing road congestion and providing an affordable means of transportation at an intercity as well as intracity level. Increasing urbanization and the growing demand for increased connectivity, comfort, reliability, and safety will boost the demand for hybrid trains. As of 2022, most of the hybrid train projects or operations are related to the passenger segment, as freight transportation requires powerful trains and hybrid train technologies are still in their initial stage to be able to cater to the freight transport demand. For instance, in September 2021, Alstom's Coradia iLint train, the first in the world to be powered by hydrogen is deployed in France for passenger transportation. Considering these developments hybrid train market will provide growth opportunities in near future.

Increasing demand for rapid transportation and advancement in hybrid technologies will drive the above 200 km/h segment.

Electric propulsion is principally used for achieving more than 200 km/h speed. Thus, operational trains having more than 200 km/h speed are propelled by electric propulsion and are powered by dual propulsion. Currently, hybrid trains operating at speeds above 200 km/h account for a less share. The consistent advancement in train technologies is expected to push the growth of hybrid trains with a speed of more than 200 km/h in the coming years. The rapid technological developments in the railway industry are encouraging train manufacturers to invest more in R&D, which is driving the hybrid train market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Energy-Efficient and Less Polluting Train Operations

Benefits of Hybrid Trains Over Conventional Diesel Trains

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport

Restraints

High Development Cost and Complexities in Technologies and Related Infrastructure

Refurbishment of Existing Trains

Opportunities

Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Locomotives

Development of Battery Operated Trains

Development of Solar Power Trains

Increasing Railway Operations in Industrial and Mining Activities

Challenges

Requirement of High R&D Investments

High Cost of Charging Infrastructure and Replacement

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hybrid Train Market, by Battery Technology

7 Hybrid Train Market, by Application

8 Hybrid Train Market, by Operating Speed

9 Hybrid Train Market, by Propulsion

10 Hybrid Train Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Analyst's Recommendations

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Alstom

Ballard

Bnsf

Chart Industries

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)

CRRC

Cummins

DB Cargo

Etihad Rail

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renfe Operadora

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Sinara Transport Machines

Skoda Transportation

SNCF

Stadler Rail Ag

The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd.

Toshiba

Vivarail

Wabtec Corporation (Ge Transportation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzl5pn

Attachment