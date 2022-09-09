Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Report 2022: Integration of AI Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic pill dispenser machine market reached a value of US$ 2.79 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population that are more prone to developing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are driving the automatic pill dispensing machine market growth. In line with this, the widespread product adoption by patients suffering from memory loss to provide accurate dosage and reduce the incidences of overdose and dosage skip are augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of smart pill dispensers integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) that aids in facial and voice recognition to provide the correct pills to the patients are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing product demand to reduce medical errors that lead to lethal side effects, such as unwanted lifetime disability, gastrointestinal issues and skin reactions is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and the increasing need for self-care and home-based treatments due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Robots and Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems

Carousels

Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems

Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems

Automated Unit Dose Dispensing Systems

Breakup by Application:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Home Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Becton Dickinson and Company

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Lifeline Systems Inc. (Royal Philips Electronics)

McKesson Corporation

Omnicell Inc.

ScriptPro LLC

Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

Yuyama Co. Ltd.

